The digital age is entering a new era of commerce where cryptocurrencies are getting mainstream acceptance as payment options. Consumers are actively using crypto and considering it a better alternative to fiat currency. It is high time for businesses to consider accepting crypto payments on their platforms. However, this is only possible by investing in a crypto payment solution that can give a competitive edge. This guide will equip you with the knowledge to integrate Coinremitter, the best crypto payment gateway into your business operations. Do you want to diversify your payment options? Then you are at the right place!

But how does integrating this gateway can be helpful to your business?

Lower transaction fees:

Integrating a crypto payment platform like this can make a lot of difference in your business. The reason is its transaction fees. Normally, payment gateways charge around 1%, while Coinremitter only charges a 0.23% transaction fee, which is 50 to 75% less compared to other platforms, making it the most affordable crypto payment processor in terms of crypto processing fees.

Quick signing up:

Another reason to integrate this platform is its instant registration procedure. In recent times, there has been a growing concern among crypto users reporting serious privacy issues. In 2021, 73% of crypto users expressed their concern on this matter. Keeping this in mind, this crypto processor allows users to register easily without KYC verification. This means that if merchants want to accept crypto payments using this platform, then they can simply sign up without submitting any identity proof and

Easy integration:

The payment gateway is also known for offering an easy integration procedure. Its crypto payment APIs come with complete documentation for every cryptocurrency, making it easy for you to integrate. Besides this, the platform also offers open-source plugin support for WooCommerce, Magento, OpenCart, PrestaShop, PHP, Laravel, and Node JS. You just have to find and download a compatible plugin and install it into your website to execute the integration successfully.

Strong security measures:

When it comes to crypto transactions, security always tops the users’ list. In 2022, a whopping $ 4 billion was stolen in crypto hacking. This crypto payment processor offers advanced security features. Besides 2FA and a code card, you can disable API withdrawals from your wallets if you think your API key and password are at risk to save your funds from unauthorized withdrawals. You can also set daily limits to avoid withdrawals beyond a specific amount.

Let’s understand how you can integrate this crypto payment processor into your platform.

Integrating Coinremitter With Your Business

Sign Up on the platform:

The first step is creating an account on this payment processor. All you’ve to do is to provide basic details like email address and phone number (optional). You can register without submitting an identity proof, which is formally known as the KYC process.

Create your digital wallet:

The next step is to create a digital wallet that allows you to accept crypto payments from your customers and withdraw them to an external crypto wallet. You can go to the dashboard, then click Wallets > New to create a wallet.

Integrate APIs and Plugins:

After creating your digital wallet, you need to integrate the APIs and plugins on your platform. The gateway provides complete API documentation for cryptocurrencies that enables you to make transactions seamlessly. Depending on your platform requirements, you can also install plugins from the gateway if your platform is compatible.

Test the integration:

Once the integration is done, test it to ensure that the crypto transactions are seamless and secure. You can use the test coin feature to check the successful integration. Promptly address any errors or bugs detected.

Start accepting crypto payments:

If you find that the integration is successful, then you’re all set. The payment gateway is fully operational on your platform and you can start accepting crypto payments.

Conclusion

By integrating this crypto payment gateway, you’re not just adding another payment option; you’re positioning your business at the forefront of the digital economy. With the exceptional benefits that we discussed here, Coinremitter offers a compelling solution for users seeking to be a part of the growing cryptocurrency market. Its simple integration process allows you to accept crypto payments and grow your business globally.