Professional communication is incomplete without emails. So, how many of you spend more than one hour of your work time responding to emails? The whole world has digitized and thus, everything from credit card bills to course certifications is given via emails. A lot of professionals are struggling to manage emails as 5-10 messages keep on pouring every day.

This, good email management apps are introduced to deal with inboxes efficiently. These email apps provide comprehensive support to its users and help in saving their time. Some email management apps are known for helping in maintaining a balance.

5 best email management apps

Mailman

Mailman is one of the best email management apps as it helps you manage your inbox efficiently. It blocks unimportant emails and thus, helps you to stay productive. It is a paid email management app that offers a free trial of 21 days.

Features

This app has a wonderful email management solution that offers an option of “Do not disturb”, which halts email notifications and gives you a break.

It lets you schedule a time slot in which you receive all your emails for the day in one go.

You can block all the unwanted emails, newsletter and subscriptions with this email management app.

Mailman also has a feature of VIP List which allows you to save important senders, keywords and domains.

It works fine with Google ecosystem

It sets you up within a few clicks

dison Mail

It is a free and simple email app for smartphones. It comes with an in-built assistant which helps you in managing emails. This email management app is known for providing security as well.

Features

You can unsubscribe to emails and newsletters easily without leaving your inbox.

It allows your emails to sleep, if you do not want to open them immediately.

It has a feature that groups your bills, packages and travel tickets with a preview.

It comes with zero encryption and end to end encryption which keeps your data safe.

It warns you of suspicious emails.

Clean Email

It is a good email management app that helps in catering to messages efficiently. It helps you to sort out unread emails and unwanted emails. It is a paid app but it allows you to access 10000 emails for free.

Features

It helps you to clear 1000 emails automatically in one go.

You can organize email categories and archive them in one go.

Clean Email also has tools that help in distinguishing real senders from automated machines.

It protects your mails against data breaches with a feature known as “Privacy Guard”.

You can unsubscribe to mails and block certain senders.

You can mute email pings or click to their ‘read later’ option on a particular message.

Newton Mail

It is a very reliable email management app. It works on all different systems including Android, IOS and Windows. It tracks your emails and can be used with all your inboxes. It is a paid email management app that offers a free trial for 14 days.

Features

It offers a double tick feature that turns blue, if your recipient has read the email.

It comes with a recap feature which reminds you to reply to messages or take a follow-up.

This email management app automatically unsubscribes to unwanted emails and newsletters while keeping your inbox clutter free.

You can schedule emails with this app to send them at a particular time.

TypeApp Mail

TypeApp Mail supports all email providers. It allows you to unify your inboxes while offering you landscape and portrait views.

Features

It helps you to avoid email clusters by offering a single entry to newsletters and machine generated emails.

This email management app tracks and creates conversation threads for sent and received emails.

It can manage emails of your various accounts and show all the messages in one place itself.

It gives you instant push notifications and helps you to personalize them based on your environment.

With this email management solution, it is possible to view emails on intelligent wearable devices.

Conclusion

Managing emails has become a chore now, especially because you have 2-3 different inboxes. The stress related to inboxes is fundamental and thus, a good email management system is needed in this technical era. Hence, try one of the email management apps mentioned above and ease your worries.