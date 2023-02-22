There’s a pretty good chance you feel tired of having crooked teeth. In that case, it’s probably time to visit an orthodontist. Chances are, you have a rough idea of what they do. However, they provide a wide variety of services you may need at other points. So here’s what you need to know about visiting an orthodontist.

What Are Orthodontists?

Your Randolph orthodontist is the person who can analyze your teeth, incorporate tooth decay patterns, and create a plan to enhance your smile. In addition, they can treat jaw irregularities and anything else that might cause issues regarding your oral health. However, they are primarily known for fixing cosmetic issues so you can have a confident smile. Any of these reasons are a good reason to consider visiting an orthodontist.

What Do Orthodontists Do?

If you’ve been to an orthodontist, you know they are different from your dentist Randolph and have a general idea of what they do. At first glance, you probably expect them to have the easy job of fixing and aligning crooked teeth. However, this is not easy, which is why orthodontics is a specialty.

Orthodontists undertake this process knowing they will work with the same patients for a long time. That said, the more experience they have, the more services they can offer, making your process seamless and hassle-free. In general, their work has to do with treating your bite. That means they can take various measures to make biting easier for you. For instance, they can:

Use braces, retainers, and dental bands

Fix misaligned teeth and bites

Make crooked teeth orderly

Treat jaw problems and irregularities

What Type of Education Do They Have?

While they may not be experts at installing prosthodontics, all orthodontists will have attended a dental college. After that, they spend two or three years training through an orthodontic residency. This education teaches them how to realign teeth, fix jaw problems, and encourage healthy face development.

When Should You See One?

You won’t have to visit an orthodontist when you have perfect teeth or a substitute, like the All-on-4 implant. However, you should see an orthodontist if you have misaligned teeth or an abnormality, like an underbite. Dental issues can also be hereditary. For example, crowded teeth can come with a child’s genes if both or one parent has the same problem. So if you expect your child to develop an issue you dealt with, it’s a good idea to take them to an orthodontist when they turn seven.

What Happens at Your First Visit?

If your general dentist believes you should see an orthodontist, he can refer you to one. On your initial consultation, you should expect an exam, photographs, x-rays, and impressions to be made.

Taking these steps allows you to get a treatment plan created with your orthodontist. Then, they will begin the challenging task of initiating the procedure. First, they must adjust, wait for you to heal, then do the next step. Once you’ve endured this lengthy process, you’ll feel satisfied with your smile.