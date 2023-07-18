Americans will spend a projected $485 billion on home renovations in 2023. That’s a lot of work to turn our houses into our dream homes. And while this can be an exciting undertaking, home construction can get messy.

A few scuffed walls or errant drops of paint are to be expected during remodeling. But serious floor dents and scratches can cancel out any improvements you make to your home. And repairing them will swell the budget of an already-expensive remodeling.

That’s why floor protection during construction projects is a must. Here’s everything you need to know to keep your floors safe and scuff-free during your upcoming home remodel.

Prepping Before the Remodel

An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure, as the saying goes. So before you start your renovation, you should take proactive steps to prepare your work area.

Start by decluttering the area that you plan on renovating. If this is a kitchen or bathroom, or any other area you use every day, now is the time to make plans for how you’ll accommodate those daily needs during the renovation.

Remove any furniture, rugs, or other obstacles that could impede construction. Creating a clear workspace will help reduce the odds of any accidents that could damage your floors.

You should take this opportunity to do a thorough inspection of your floors before any work begins.

Check the condition of your floors and look for any signs of pre-existing damage. This will help identify any weak spots that may need extra care during the renovation. Documenting the condition of your floors with photographs will also serve as evidence in case of any disputes with contractors or insurance claims later on.

Protecting Carpeted Floors

Carpet is the material most prone to staining, tearing, and snagging during a home remodel. You’ll want to take extra care during any projects in living rooms, bedrooms, or other carpeted areas.

Cover the carpet with heavy-duty plastic sheeting. Tape the edges down to prevent dirt, dust, or moisture from seeping through.

Alternatively, you can use temporary carpet protection film. This self-adhesive film can be easily applied to your carpet and provides a protective barrier against spills, debris, and foot traffic. Whichever option you settle on, be sure to replace it often so that it doesn’t wear out.

High-traffic areas pose an extra challenge. Over time, the wear and tear can let holes form in the covering, letting dirt slip through. Reinforce these areas with protective runners or drop cloths.

Shielding Hardwood Floors

Hardwood floors add a lot of value to a home, but they can also be incredibly delicate. Thus, their protection should be a top priority during a remodel.

First, lay down rosin paper or felt paper on the floor before starting any construction work. These inexpensive materials act as a protective barrier against scratches, spills, and impact.

Ideally, you will have already cleared the work area. But if you need to have ladders, stools, or furniture present, wrap the legs with soft material like towels or blankets to prevent scratches.

Cover high-traffic areas like hallways with temporary runners or heavy cloth.

Avoid allowing any liquids to stand on your hardwood floors. Wipe up any spills immediately to prevent warping or staining.

If the renovation process involves heavy construction work, consider covering your hardwood floors with protective plywood sheets.

Protecting Vinyl and Laminate Floors

By and large, vinyl and laminate floors are relatively easier to protect than other flooring types. That said, they can still be quite delicate and are prone to scratches and tears from rough treatment.

For starters, it’s important to know if you have laminate or vinyl floors. While they look quite similar, vinyl floors are waterproof while laminate floors are not. This is because vinyl is a 100% synthetic material, while laminates have a core made from wood byproducts.

As long as you’re doing a remodel, this may be a good opportunity to look at replacing laminate floors with more durable vinyl. Particularly in areas like bathrooms, kitchens, and finished basements where moisture tends to accumulate. And buying waterproof vinyl plank online makes the process quick and easy.

In the meantime, however, you can prep your existing floors. Heavy-duty drop cloths are the cover of choice here, as they’re great at protecting your floors from scratches, spills, and debris.

Even with the drop cloth in place, avoid dragging heavy objects or tools directly on the floor. This is a sure way to cause scratches or tears.

Protect the edges and corners of your floors with corner guards or foam padding. And always ensure that any cleaning products used don’t contain chemicals that can discolor or damage the floor.

Shielding Tile Floors

Tile floors are generally more durable than vinyl or laminate, but the protective methods are similar.

Heavy-duty drop cloths are your friend here. Just remember to watch your step, as cloth may slide across the sheer surface of the tile.

Be careful with tools or equipment. Tile can be quite brittle and will chip or crack if you’re careless in setting down heavy objects.

As with vinyl or laminate, use corner guards and foam padding to protect the corners of your floor.

Best Practices for Floor Protection During Construction

Throughout the remodel, it’s important to maintain a clean working environment. Sweep or vacuum the floor daily to prevent dust or dirt particles from scratching or embedding into the surface. Use a damp mop to remove any remaining grime or dust.

Effective communication with your contractors is important. You want to ensure that they prioritize floor protection during the remodeling, especially if you have valuable hardwood floors. Encourage them to use floor-friendly tools and protective coverings.

Once the work is done, conduct a thorough post-renovation inspection. Look for any damage, such as scratches, stains, or areas that require repair.

This is where your pre-remodel inspection comes back into play. Document everything and compare your findings with your pre-renovation photos. Address any issues with your contractors and, if necessary, seek professional help for timely repairs and restoration.

Keep Your Floors Looking Their Best

Proper floor protection during construction means being proactive rather than reactive. It’s difficult to mitigate the damage when an accident has already happened. Instead, you want to take the extra time to plan and prepare for your home remodel to prevent as many incidents as possible and minimize the damage if an accident should happen.

Protecting your floors is important for maintaining your home’s beauty and value. But they’re far from your only concern during a remodel. For more tips and home improvement guides, be sure to check out our other posts.