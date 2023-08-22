According to statistics published by the Association of Catholic Colleges and Universities, there are 700,000 students enrolled in over 200 Catholic colleges in the U.S.

If you’re applying to college soon, these small institutions offer a community-focused experience for students that larger universities simply can’t match.

Keep reading to find out more about Catholic colleges in Ohio.

Why Choose Catholic Colleges in Ohio?

If you’re going to college to enjoy a well-rounded experience, a Catholic school will tick all your boxes.

Small classes guarantee a high focus on students’ individual needs. They’re dedicated to preparing them thoroughly for their careers or graduate school education.

These types of colleges place a high value on producing students who are active thinkers with an ethical community spirit. These are some of the top Catholic colleges in Ohio:

Notre Dame College

The Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur are a global congregation. They operate in 16 countries on five continents worldwide.

They set up Notre Dame College in Cleveland, Ohio, in 1992. The college currently ranks in the top third of American universities.

It has just 953 undergraduate students and a student-faculty ratio of 10:1. Students praise the immersive IEP, small classes, and extensive sports programs.

In California, a sister college called Notre Dame de Namur is open to both online and in-person education. It’s a good choice for professionals wanting to advance their careers, too.

University of Dayton

Educators and students rank this university among the top ten Catholic colleges nationally. It is a top-tier research university with an acceptance rate of 81%.

Students rave about the sense of community and inclusion at this university. Almost 90% of them agree that the professors put exceptional effort into their lectures.

Most students leave this university confident in their ability to find employment and thrive in their careers.

Ohio Dominican University

Ohio Dominican University in Columbus, Ohio, offers above-average private education. Most classes at this university have fewer than 20 students.

The college serves fewer than 1,000 undergraduates. There is fierce competition for admissions, and the acceptance rate is just 54%.

Most students at this university study business administration and management. Other popular courses include kinesiology, biology, and exercise science.

John Carroll University

John Carroll University is a small campus offering over 70 programs. It’s rated 104th in the country for its performance in accounting and finance degrees.

This college has an 88% acceptance rate and a high degree of student satisfaction. The graduation rate at John Carroll University is 77%, and most students find a job within two years.

Sports aren’t a major part of campus life at this college, but the university offers a wide range of on- and off-site activities and clubs.

Most student reviews praise the friendly, inclusive atmosphere at John Carroll University.

Open to Everyone

Like Catholic schools, Catholic colleges in Ohio are open to everyone. You don’t need to practice the Catholic faith to enroll in these colleges.

So, if you’re interested in a hands-on, personalized college experience with many sporting options, a Catholic college could be a good fit for you.

