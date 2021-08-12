There’s nothing like getting out on the road for a Sunday drive to take away from all the stresses of the week. However, it’s important to make sure you have a safety net when you’re behind the wheel. Having car insurance provides some peace of mind to even have minimum coverage to protect you and others in the event of an accident. In some states, those minimum requirements and other regulations stray a bit. The Sunshine State is a prime example.

Personal Injury Protection

If you find yourself Googling “car insurance Florida“, you’ll get a good idea of the average rates from various insurers for minimum insurance coverage. Before you even register your vehicle, you must show proof of Personal Injury Protection insurance. PIP covers 80% of medical expenses up to $10,000 resulting from a covered injury, no matter who caused the crash. Florida is a no-fault state, meaning regardless of who caused an accident, your own personal injury protection insurance will step in to provide a claim up to the policy limits.

This minimum under a car insurance policy allows for continuous coverage even if the car is not being driven or is inoperable, so be sure to weigh your coverage options. There are multiple options available from insurance carriers that allow for a plan to be maintained continuously throughout the registration period. Young drivers may experience higher rates due to insurers finding them to be a greater risk due to lack of experience behind the wheel. The same goes for senior citizen drivers, because of an assumed loss in reaction time behind the wheel.

Property Damage Liability

In addition to a minimum $10,000 limit for PIP coverage, Florida drivers are also required to have a minimum $10,000 limit for Property Damage Liability coverage. PDL pays for the damage done to other people’s property. This minimum coverage under an auto policy creates some financial responsibility in the event of a wreck. An at-fault driver is still responsible for paying for property damage caused. That’s why it’s important to consider higher limits among these insurance products.

Under Florida law, an insurance company requires a REAL ID from Floridians in order for compliance, even to obtain cheap car insurance. PDL coverage can account for even personal belongings that were damaged in this no-fault crash. In the state of Florida, REAL IDs require that a valid birth certificate from the U.S. be demonstrated, or a certificate of naturalization or citizenship. If you undergo a name change, you’ll need to display a marriage certificate or court-ordered name change document.

Additional Car Insurance Coverage

You can look into more comprehensive coverage than those basic PIP and PDL limits. An auto insurer protects vehicles against non-collision damages in the event of theft or weather damage. Collision and comprehensive coverage combined are referred to as full coverage. This may be required for renters or leaseholders who need to have financing on their vehicles. To enroll in collision coverage, your rates will increase based on your insurance company, as well as the age and gender of the driver.

Policyholders may also pursue bodily injury coverage, which pays for the injury and death of others. This is required in most other states in the U.S., and it’s recommended that Florida drivers purchase this added coverage that acts in conjunction with personal injury protection coverage. While you may be hesitant to increase your premiums for added coverage, be sure to look into available discounts through providers, ranging from paperless to safe driving. Some insurance companies may even help you save by bundling your homeowners insurance with your auto insurance, or other lines of coverage for a long-term umbrella plan.