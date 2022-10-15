Bitcoin 360 Ai can be appealing as a digital currency network as well as an investment asset. The success stories and the short legacy that it has behind it can appeal to almost anyone. The perks behind crypto trading are attracting a lot of new investors but unfortunately, very few people talk about the dark side of it. There are stories of people losing a huge part of their investment and this is especially common among new investors. The only reason behind it is incomplete knowledge of bitcoin trading or their approach towards investing in it.

The bitcoin market can be extremely fruitful if you use the right approach and tactics while investing your money into it. Beginners often forget this key advice which has a negative impact on them. These are the people who later accuse the market and say that there is no benefit in investing in it. We bring to you today, through this article, a bitcoin quick start guide that will help you soothe out your bitcoin journey as a fresher.

Understand cryptocurrencies and bitcoin in depth:

The first and foremost mistake that beginners make is that they start trading with absolutely no knowledge about the market. Imagine what it is like to drive when you don’t have any idea about where the brakes and accelerator are. Bitcoin trading can be extremely dangerous like this if the correct understanding has not been made. So, if you are a beginner then make yourself learn and understand at least the basics of the Bitcoin market and what cryptocurrencies are.

You need to understand the various tools involved in trading and the volatility and all the related components that drive this market.

Choose a reliable trading platform:

The increased competition in this space has led to a lot of complications. Every day, the market comes up with a new trading platform with new interfaces and facilities. And between this hoard, some scammers and frauds are operating as well. So, identifying which platform to go for is needed. Every platform may seem like the most genuine platform but you may end up in a mess if you get caught in their trap.

Choose the wallet as per your convenience and preference:

There are very few beginners who are aware of the fact that choosing the right wallet is also of great importance when it comes to crypto trading. All the wallets that exist can be categorized into two types and they are known as a hot wallet and a cold wallet.

One which you may connect to the internet and is protected by a password is called a hot wallet. While the other one which can’t be connected to the internet and is in form of a hard drive is called a cold wallet. A cold wallet is said to be more secure if you want your investments safe from hackers.

Trading Method:

After you are done with creating your account on a reliable account then comes the part where you need to decide which form of trading you want to go with and specialize in it. Learning all the trading strategies is what is of utmost importance here. You need to prepare and master a trading method. The different types of trading methods that are currently in trend are as follows.

Day trading

Scalping

Swing trading

Analysis method and indicators:

Just like stock trading, in bitcoin trading market analysis and chart studying is extremely important. There are various tools and indicators that almost every efficient platform provides its users with. You may use these indicators and trading tools to master this technique.

Analyzing the fundamental factors is essential in trading bitcoin. Indicators like Ichimoku and moving averages can be great indicators to predict market movement. Their accuracy is not 100 percent but they have a fairly good amount of data which they indicate gives the clients a clue about the market movement.

Conclusion:

Bitcoin trading is taking over the financial and investment world and it has behind it a huge fan following. As a beginner, you must take care of tons of things. From making yourself learn the new techniques and trading methods to safeguard your investment using various tools. You need to be well aware of all the facts and techniques. If you are a beginner and starting your trading journey then just follow these steps and master this investment option.