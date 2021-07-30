You must have seen Buddha statues in many homes. Many people keep those statues in a garden or backyard. Do you want to do the same?

Well, you can find the best site to buy Buddha statue online. But you should also know how to buy them for your backyard.

Besides buying such an outdoor statue, its placement is also essential. According to Feng Shui, improper placement brings bad luck.

So, here is a guide to buying a garden Buddha statue for your backyard depending on their postures and symbols:

Sitting Buddha with a Hand Raised to Give Blessing

Do you want Buddha’s blessings? Buy this statue as this posture has two interrelated meanings. The raised hand protects you from negativity and danger. While the other attracts peace at home and helps to overcome fear.

You can place this statue in the backyard or at the main entrance of your home, with the Buddha facing the entrance.

Reclining or Nirvana Lord Buddha

If you want inner peace, buy a declining or nirvana Buddha that reflects the last days of his mortal life. You can easily find it on the best site to buy Buddha statues.

The posture encourages people who seek internal happiness. Place this statue in the backyard facing the West direction.

Meditating Buddha

Meditating Buddha statue had him seated with folded legs, face up with partially/fully closed eyes, and hands-on the lap during meditation. If you like meditating on everything in your garden or backyard, place this statue in the open space.

You can also position and burn candles around when you meditate yourself.

The Bhumisparsha Buddha

It is one of the most famous Lord Buddha poses that reflect enlightenment. When he was meditating for years, demon Mara attempted to scare him.

But Buddha saves himself from Mara’s attack by not reacting to it and only touching the ground to ask the earth goddess to see his enlightening moment. Keep this type of Buddha statue in the backyard towards the East direction where it sunrises and reflects the never-ending knowledge.

Praying Buddha

Everyone needs positivity in life, as that is what keeps them going. The posture of praying Buddha can be a great addition to your property for spreading positivity. As this statue is mainly about devotion and faith, you should place it in your clean garden surrounded by lamps and candles.

But don’t place anything related to Buddha below his eye level as it’s disrespectful for a spiritual teacher like him.

Garden Buddha

By the term, only you can understand that this type of statue can be perfect for placing in your garden or balcony/anywhere else where you sit and relax.

You can also place it near a flowering plant or water body as it helps in rejuvenation and channels spiritual growth.

Buddha Bust

Buddha Bust is a very famous type of statue, and thus you can easily get it on the best site to buy Buddha statues. It is an appreciated art form and lightly related to self-knowledge.

This statue can look good when placed in your garden. But avoid placing them in the laundry, storeroom, and bathroom.

The Best Buddha Statue Placements in Your Backyard

A backyard garden is a perfect location for outdoor Buddha statues as this area tends to be private. Place a statue in the outdoor area facing your home – mainly the back door to allow the entering of propitious chi energy inside your home.

According to the Feng Shui principles, your garden should be neat and clean. Follow a simple design technique that offers you excellent display options for your Buddha statue.

Buddha Statue Meditation Area

If you already have a meditation area built in your garden or the planning focus, you should focus on peace and serenity. You can attain the same from the plants that you add to this outdoor space.

Buddha Statue for Garden Altar

Are you a Buddhist practitioner? Then you can always build a garden altar. You can easily carve out a special corner only to place a Buddha statue.

Buddha Statue with a Water Feature

You can add a water feature to your garden along with a Buddha statue. The water feature can be as simple as a fountain or a more detailed koi pond layout.

To create that realistic Buddhist garden layout, fill your pond with some lotus flowers. These kinds of garden designs are perfect for placing a Buddha statue in the outdoor area to enhance the pond’s beauty and give a warm welcome to people entering your garden.

Hopefully, this comprehensive guide helps you to buy a garden Buddha statue for your backyard. Browse the best site to buy Buddha statues suited to your preferences and budget and radiate powerful energies.