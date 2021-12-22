If you want to know how to get verified on Facebook, you’ve come to the right place. Whether you’ve just discovered Facebook today or are a Facebook veteran, you would have come across many Facebook profiles and pages that have a blue badge next to their name – in other words; they have a verified checkmark. The verified badge means Facebook has confirmed the authenticity of the person or the brand a page represents. While previously, only highly esteemed brands and celebrities could get their hands on the coveted blue badge – a lot has changed as of late.

There is a set of criteria that you, as a person or brand, need to match to be eligible for verification. But wait, what if you don’t meet the requirements for Facebook verification? Well, luckily, we are in an era where you can Buy Facebook Verification.

Yep! You heard that right. You can have a well-established agency that knows the ins and outs of Facebook’s process for verification. And such agencies can build up your online web presence to make you eligible for the blue badge! In short, your profile and online presence are worked on to make you pass the requirements for verification. Brilliant, isn’t it?

What Is Facebook Verification?

A verified badge means that the given profile or page is genuine and authentic. In other words, the profile is exactly what it claims to be. A blue badge is Facebook’s way of letting the audience know that the page they are on is credible.

So, what kind of badges exist for Facebook? Well, as of now, there is only a blue verified page. But, in the early days, we did have a grey checkmark.

Blue Badge – is a badge given to public figures, brands, or any media company provided they meet the requirements for verification. These apply to both personal profiles and pages.

Grey Badge – is a badge for the local businesses and organizations; it gives the authenticity of the location. As of 2019, this type of verification has been made obsolete.

So, how does verification help a page or a profile? Well, for one, a verified badge directly improves your page credibility. It makes you appear more legitimate. A user is more likely to follow a verified page vs. one that is not. Finally, a verified badge gives your users trust. In other words, your potential buyers will feel safer buying from your website if your socials are verified vs. if they are not.

Have you ever wondered how many lesser-known pages and profiles are getting verified these days? Well, they Buy Facebook Verification services from boutique social media agencies. Yep! That’s how they get it. There are plenty of such agencies like Fresh Engagements or Wolf Global, who get you all the requirements you need to get verified on Facebook, and that’s how most people get their pages verified.

The Requirements to Get Verified on Facebook

So, what exactly are these ‘requirements.’ Let’s talk about Facebook’s criteria for its verification process, shall we? Here we go!

Authenticity

The first requirement for verification is that the page is authentic and represents a natural person, brand, or company. In other words, you cannot have fan pages verified. The aim of the verified badge is for your audience to know who is the real you. Of course, if they started verifying fan pages – that would defeat the purpose. So – only real persons and registered business entities that are authentic can be verified on Facebook.

Being Complete

A Facebook profile or page needs to be complete to get verified. If any account is incomplete, that is, any of its necessary details are missing, Facebook would reject its verification application. In other words, having a profile picture, a complete about me section, and several posts is a must. Facebook only verifies accounts that are both complete and active.

Additionally, inactive accountsare not eligible for verification; therefore, you must have at least one post to showcase that this account is active.

Being Unique

Your account should be the only authentic presence of the person or business it represents. In other words, you cannot have multiple accounts of the same entity be verified. Likewise, you cannot have numerous pages verified under one business entity.

Think of this. Lookup a celebrity on Facebook, and you’d find 100s of profiles and pages of that name. You’d even find many pages/profiles that have photos of the celebrity you’re looking for. So, how would you know who is the real person from this list? Well, with the help of the blue badge next to their name.

Notability

And this is the most crucial factor that Facebook looks at when it comes to verification. This is where they answer the question, ‘Why should we verify this page?’ Are you well-known? Are you notable?

What does notability exactly mean? Well, it can mean many things. For example, are you a person of interest? Are you someone who is often researched by the public? Do you have articles about you on online news sites? Do you have features of you in notable magazines? How many such articles about you exist?

And this is where the boutique social media agencies help you out. They help you build an online web presence. They get you featured on notable and reliable online news sites. In doing so, they make you eligible for verification.

Steps To Get Verified on Facebook

There are two ways to get verified on Facebook. One would be to apply via self-application on the Facebook app and await their answer. The other, more popular way is to Buy Facebook Verification service from a boutique social media agency that builds up your online web presence and internally requests verification via their media partner relations at Facebook.

If you feel you meet the criteria for notability – here is how you apply for verification from the Facebook app –

Step 1- Login to your Facebook page or profile.

Login to your Facebook page or profile. Step 2- Select the page/profile you’d like to verify from the drop-down list of pages you may have.

Select the page/profile you’d like to verify from the drop-down list of pages you may have. Step 3- Navigate to the Facebook verification form.

Navigate to the Facebook verification form. Step 4- Fill out the form as per the details requested.

Fill out the form as per the details requested. Step 5- Attach necessary documents are required by the application.

Attach necessary documents are required by the application. Step 6-And finally, submit the application and wait for their reply.

Follow the above steps to get that coveted blue badge next to your name! If you’re unable to make it happen, be sure to hire help of a reputed agency!

And that would be all for today! Cheers!