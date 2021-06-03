A wallet is an essential accessory for everyone who has money, a driver’s license, and whatnot. When picking a wallet, you need to consider every item you’re going to place inside. It is going to affect the size, shape, and design of a billfold suitable for your needs. Below, we provide an overview of the most common wallet types, as well as their pros and cons.

Bi-Fold Wallets

Bi-folds – wallets that fold in half – are a golden oldie of money accessories. Bi-folds effectively combine a compact size and functionality. Typically, this model has compartments for bank cards, coins, and cash. Oftentimes, it provides a plastic pocket for a driver’s license or photographs dear to your heart. Bi-fold wallets offer a versatile look that goes well with any style of clothing, whether it is businesswear to sportswear.

Some bi-fold models come with a grommet and a chain that is attached to jeans. Chain wallets are extremely popular among bikers since they ensure additional security for your possessing.

Tri-Fold Wallets

A tri-fold wallet consists of three pieces. Bills in such wallets are folded twice. Besides banknotes, this model normally provides compartments for coins and plastic cards. A clear pocket for photos or ID is also a common feature.

When a tri-fold is closed, its size is the smallest around. At the same time, it has the greatest thickness. Its interior is about as roomy as that of bi-folds.

Traveler Wallet

This accessory is made for avid tourists. It provides plenty of room for items and documents needed for traveling. Spaciousness is its distinctive feature: it has compartments for a passport, a plane or train ticket, driver’s license, cash, and plastic cards.

When crafting traveler wallets, manufacturers keep the size of international passports and plane tickets in mind. They make sure a wallet’s interior can easily fit these items. Due to a large number of compartments, the size of a traveler wallet is pretty impressive. At the same time, you can find more compact options designed for fewer documents.

Breast Wallet

You can easily identify breast wallets – they are thin and elongated. They are constructed to accommodate banknotes without folding. Yet, the wallet itself folds in half. A button or magnetic clasp acts as a closure. Breast wallets typically feature slots for bank cards, cash, and coins. These models are fairly thin so that they can stay almost invisible when you carry them in the breast pocket of a jacket.

Accordion Wallets

When you open an accordion wallet, you’ll notice a few folds resembling the bellows of an accordion. These wallets come in various sizes and shapes. Some of them are constructed as bi-folds, others are as large as breasts wallets. The latter option allows you to keep everything you need in one place. This design provides a significant number of compartments, including those for bills, a passport, driver’s license, coins, and credit cards as well as business cards.

Zip Wallet

These wallets come with a zipper that ensures secure storage of contents. Zipper wallets can be divided into two subcategories: zip-around and half-zip designs.

Zip-around models open like a book. Their zippers are located on three sides out of four. Oftentimes, zip-around wallets feature a bi-fold construction. The main difference between these two types is that bi-folds usually come with a magnetic or clasp closure while zip-arounds have a zipper. Plus, the latter tend to have moderately larger sizes than billfold counterparts.

Half-zip wallets have a zipper that goes along two of its four sides. This design is very handy for compact wallets.

Front Pocket Wallets

As its name suggests, this wallet is carried in the front pocket of a jacket or blazer. In fact, due to its modest size, you can easily fit it into a jeans pocket. Its interior provides slots for bank cards and an ID compartment. Some models are also complemented with a bill clip. A front pocket wallet will become an indispensable option for those who appreciate minimalism.

Cardholders

Cardholders are available as a standalone accessory and also as an addition to a regular wallet. They lend various slots for bank, discount, and business cards. If your go-to wallet is unable to fit all of your cards, a cardholder is an option you should consider.

Money clip

This option is for those who prefer paper money. It is small, light, and easy to use. On the downside, it is unable to protect your money from kinks, moisture, and wearing down. A front pocket wallet is a more functional alternative to money clips.

Coin Box

A coin box is a small wallet for change storage. Some models may additionally feature a few slots for bank cards. A coin box will come in handy for people who often use vending machines.

In this day and age when we virtually ceased to use paper money, we still need a wallet to organize our essentials. A well-designed wallet is a way to keep important items close at hand and look stylish.