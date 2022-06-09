What is Product Management?

Product managers are in charge of a certain product or a group of products. They are in control of the product’s end-to-end management, from market and customer requirements to working with the engineering team, testing the product and gathering market feedback, pricing the product, forecasting sales, developing a support plan, launching the product, and finally meeting the product’s user acceptance, revenue, and profit goals.

A product manager of a consumer corporation like Parle, for example, may be in charge of managing Parle’s biscuits in the market. A product manager at Flipkart could be in charge of one of the company’s product lines or categories, such as fashion and apparel. Product managers guarantee that the relevant product is produced and delivered to the right consumers. This includes conducting research, developing a plan, and communicating with stakeholders.

Product management courses prepare students for lucrative and high-profile work opportunities in the private and public sectors. Cisco, IBM, HCL, Google, Cognizant, Amazon, and TCS are among the top hiring firms for product managers. According to Glassdoor, the average pay after finishing Product Management courses in India is INR 15,00,000, which increases with knowledge and skills.

Eligibility Criteria for Product Management Certification Courses

Candidates must meet specific eligibility criteria in order to be admitted to various institutes that offer post-graduate courses in Product Management. The following are some of them:

To be eligible for admission to different institutes in this course, candidates must be a graduate. They must hold a degree from a recognized institution or board.

Candidates with a background in science, arts, commerce, business administration, or any other field are eligible to apply to any institute that offers this course. They may, however, need to pass the entrance exam.

Any student who has already finished his or her post-graduation in any field and is attempting to register in this course is eligible to apply.

Most colleges that offer Product Management courses accept students who have obtained a minimum grade of 50% in their bachelor’s degree. Students from the reserved category do not have to meet any minimum marks criteria in order to be admitted.

This program has no upper age limit. An applicant must, however, be at least 20 years old to be considered for admission to such institutes.

How do you pick the best Product Management Certification Course?

Before choosing the right course, you need to ask yourself a few questions, such as:

What is your level of experience?

What are your professional objectives?

What is the maximum amount you are willing to spend on it?

What is the maximum amount of time you can commit?

Product Management Certification Scope in India and Abroad

A student can have a variety of work prospects after completing this product management course. However, the majority of work opportunities in this profession are in the private sector. At first, a candidate may be assigned to the position of a product manager or another comparable position. They are, however, promoted based on their performance.

A few sectors where one can get a job are manufacturing, finance, market research, software & IT, hospitality, marketing & advertising, e-commerce industry, FMCG, automobiles, etc.

