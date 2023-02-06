Video games are one of the favorite pastimes in 2023. According to recent statistics, about 3 billion people play video games, making it one of the most dominant entertainment mediums in the world.

While some are just happy playing video games, some would like to turn this hobby into a career. In 2023, this is entirely possible. If anything, there are so many pro gamers and streamers out there. These people are making a living playing video games. For some, this sounds like living a dream, but they don’t see how much effort goes into making this happen.

To become a pro gamer, you need to acknowledge that this is a career. From this point on, you need to treat your gaming aspirations like any other career path. With that in mind and without further ado, here’s a beginner’s guide to becoming a pro gamer.

You Need to Put the Hours In

You first need to understand that being a professional gamer is a difficult job. It’s a grind, and if you can’t afford to spend 6 to 12 hours gaming every day, it will not happen. They say it takes 10,000 hours to master anything, and gaming is no exception.

Whether you’re streaming or competing in tournaments with cash prizes, you still need to put in the hours. As a content creator, you must spend hours editing, managing your social media, and, overall, tending to your brand.

Sure, it’s a fantastic opportunity to make money doing something you love, but it’s still a job. There will be days when you won’t feel like playing. There will be days when you will feel like playing something else. While you are making an effort, you’re sacrificing quite a bit.

It Takes More Research than You Expect

As a casual gamer, you can play the way it feels right. You must follow the meta or set it yourself as a pro gamer. This means making data sheets and calculating all the buffs and nerfs. Next, you need to test them out to see what works. Overall, it’s more work than some are prepared to take.

You need to enroll in a digital marketing course if you’re a streamer. The truth is that the best streamers aren’t always the best players. However, they have the most captivating personality and the best content ideas. To make this work, you must analyze your traffic and understand your audience.

This seems spontaneous to the outsider (a fan or a viewer). That’s the way it’s supposed to be. The problem is that some people start on this career path expecting that all they have to do is play video games and everything will work out.

Invest in Adequate Gear

In any industry, the quality of work you do is determined by the quality of your tools. Becoming a pro gamer is like running a business, which means you must start by setting up the infrastructure.

First, you need a gaming PC. This device will allow you to achieve optimal performance and solve low FPS issues. Second, your peripherals can affect your performance. Still, a better (mechanical) keyboard won’t automatically make you a better player. Skill still rules supreme. Third, you need a solid internet connection to prevent lag.

If you plan to stream, you need higher-quality audio and video equipment. Instead of regular wiring, you’ll need a coaxial cable. Also, the previous quality of the microphone and camera will no longer be enough.

Software is also important, especially for content creation and video editing. So, make a list of licenses you’ll need and try to budget them.

Think about Networking

Like in any other field, your networking ability will determine your success. Your relationship with your audience will determine your career as a streamer. Also, as a streamer, you’ll have to coordinate moderators, which is a managerial question that heavily relies on networking.

One of the most important sources of revenue for a pro gamer is sponsorship. This always comes down to negotiations, where your networking ability is game-changing. Adopting a negotiation tactic or two can make a world of difference here.

Team games are some of the most popular video games (and those with the biggest prize pools). Team unity and interpersonal relationships within the team are essential to success. Your relationship with the team might secure your place on the roster.

Developing in this direction is essential, so hiring a networking course might be worthwhile. Reading a book like How to Win Friends and Influence People can be pretty helpful.

A Profitable Game

Not all games have the same audience. Games like Fortnite or League of Legends have audiences of tens of thousands. On the other hand, games like Heroes of Might and Magic 3 and Europa Universalis 4 are lucky when their audience numbers hundreds and thousands.

This translates into YouTube views, as well. Sure, if you’re passionate about a game, you’re bound to produce a higher quality of content. Also, smaller games don’t have as big of a competition. At the same time, your income will be lower. This is a significant concern if you aim to turn this into a career.

According to some surveys, 42% of businesses fail because there’s no market need for them. The same will translate into the pro gaming industry. While a massive creator can create interest in an obscure game, the same is not true the other way around. So, research your market before engaging.

Wrap Up

To make it as a pro gamer, you need to see it as a career or, better yet, an enterprise. You need to put in the hours, make investments, and keep self-improving.

Sure, many people have hopes and aspirations of becoming pro gamers. In the future, these numbers will rise further. However, this doesn’t necessarily diminish your chances. By adopting a systemic approach and understanding that pro gaming is about more than being good at games, you’ll gain a considerable edge.

So, our advice to you is to make a business plan and execute this plan in steps.