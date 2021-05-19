Do you want to sell your software in the AWS marketplace to get better returns? If yes, then you need to follow specific guidelines that can help you continue your business smoothly. There are multiple requirements that you need to fulfill to make your registration process quick.

The registration of the software selling depends on the area or the place from where you belong. The type of software products that you are selling also determines the fact that whether your registration process will be accepted or not.

How To Sell On AWS Marketplace?

Here I will clear your idea of how to sell on aws market place? From the seller’s point of view, you can sell it in two ways. First, you can sell products for free, and second, you can sell paid products. The registration process for both the products is different, and here in my write-up, you will get the details very clearly.

For Publishing The Free Software Products

It is not essential that you must charge on your products or not in the AWS marketplace, but when you publish your product in the AWS marketplace, you sell your software product using this marketplace.

You may have a mutual contract between your customers and your company to sell the product for free in the AWS marketplace.

If you sell your products for free using the AWS marketplace, you do not have to provide the banking information on this platform. There are certain norms that you have to follow here like

You have to sell the publicly available software by stating the full features of the software products through this platform.

You must have a well-organized customer support process and platform to sell your products.

The software must be updated regularly, and it must be free from any kind of vulnerabilities.

You need to follow the guidelines and the best practices of the AWS platform to sell your products in the market for free.

You have to become the AWS customer in good terms and conditions to meet the requirements of the AWS sellers.

For Selling The Paid Products In AWS Platform

To sell the paid products in the AWS platform, you have to follow certain norms that can help you achieve your objectives better. You have to bring your license model if you want to charge money while selling your products through the AWS platform. Let’s see what the protocol you have to maintain to sell your software products using the AWS platform are as follows:-

You must be a permanent resident of a particular place from where you have set up your organization.

You need to produce your bank and tax information from the place you belong. If your organization is from the US, you need to furnish the W-9 form and the banking account of the US bank.

If you are a non-US seller, you have to produce the W-8 form, value-added tax form, and GST registration form.

You can also use the create case wizard to provide the data products for your onboarding request.

You have to follow the above procedures if you want to register your products on the AWS platform. Proper maintenance of the norms is essential for your business to grow and prosper in the long run.

Jurisdiction That Is Eligible For The Sell Of The Paid Products In AWS platform

For selling the paid software using the AWS marketplace, you have to be a permanent resident of some of the following countries where you can sell your software products like

Bahrain

Australia

Japan

European Union

United States

United Kingdom

United Arab Emirates

Switzerland

Norway

Newzealand

Conclusion

Hence, if you fall under the above jurisdictions, you can sell your software through the AWS platform. You must maintain the above norms for selling your software products using this platform. You cannot violet the rules if you want to grow your business using this platform.