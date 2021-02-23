We know how it goes. You start a sewing project, cut out the fabrics, and then begin ironing, pinning, and sewing.

If you think about it, though, we have become desensitized to how much effort pinning actually takes during construction. First, you have to decide if you even have the right type of pins for the fabric you’re using. Then, you’ve got to dig through all of your supplies to find those specific needles. Not even to mention the time it takes to slowly pin each and every section of your fabric cuts.

So, is there a better way to hold fabrics together while sewing?

Yes. There is. Once you become tired of the same old pinning troubles, you should try out sewing clips. They are designed to help you achieve your sewing goals without the overcomplication of pinning.

Let’s talk about a few reasons why you need to consider getting some sewing clips for your supply closet.

Why Use Sewing Clips Instead of Pins

Pinning your pieces together for sewing will never fully be out of style, but there are so many reasons you want to pick up some sewing clips in order to complete your crafting projects.

Sewing Clips are a Quilter’s Dream

First and foremost, if you quilt heirlooms, baby blankets, or the like, sewing clips are the best thing you can own. They can secure binding in place when you are ready to sew it all up. It’s also amazing for finishing off edges. You’ll be amazed at how quickly you can move through your quilting projects.

And, clips are great for holding many layers together without distorting them during the sewing process.

Sewing Clips are Fast and Painless

When you use pins to hold fabrics together, it has to be kind of precise as you want to easily be able to take them out. Also, the pushing of the pins into the fabric over time can wear out your hands even more. And that’s not very good for sewing projects which require maximum hand usage.

Sewing clips require a simple press and voila. You have your pieces held together without awkward hand motions.

Also, if you are just beginning to sew, you might find that using clips can help you out.

Sewing Clips are Great for Delicate Fabrics

When you get into certain materials like leather, silk, and satin, you want to be gentle. Putting holes in these fabrics with pins can cause a project to go sour quickly.

Instead, use a sewing clip to hold these fabrics together. And yes, sewing clips are gentle on these fabrics. The clip itself is flat on both sides so you won’t have to worry about harming your precious materials during the sewing process.

Even if you’re using a stronger fabric, sewing clips ensure you don’t accidentally put holes in places where they don’t need to go. If you make a mistake with a pin, it could be permanent. If you make a mistake clipping, you can easily move it and readjust as needed without causing harm to your fabrics.

Bookmark Your Place with Sewing Clips

Not only do you get all of these benefits from sewing clips, but you can also save your place in the sewing process with clips.

So, when you need to put down a project for the day, you can clip the layers together and call it quits. Simple as that. With pins, you have to leave them in all night, and this can cause issues with the fabrics and promote undue stress on them. If you pin your projects, you can rest assured that your fabrics will be A-OK and ready to go the next day.

Overall, sewing clips keep your fabrics safe while you enjoy the ease of their use compared to pins. You won’t regret having them ready by your side during your next project.