In an ocean of users and channels on social media, finding a good username often is a key factor to get noticed and make a memorable first impression. This is useful either for a username for your business account or for your own profile, which is, in fact, your own personal brand!

It is very important as it is the first thing that tells your followers what you are all about!

Let’s check some ideas for creating an outstanding username for your social media profile.

1. Play on Words With Your First or Last Name

To find a good user name, use a memorable word pertaining to your field of interest combined in a witty way with your first or last name, or part of it, to create a strong association. If you add extra spice to it, you can rhyme it up. It’s more likely to stick that way.

2. Combine Words Reflecting Your Character or Brand

Usually, this way, you can create a unique and one-of-a-kind username.

Use words that are relevant to your industry. You may check your competitors for popular hashtags and include them. This way, your account, and brand will be recognizable to the right audience.

You can use a noun and a descriptive adjective that can add flavor to your username and trigger some emotional associations in your followers.

3. Make Sure Your Username has the Right Tone

It is not appropriate for a professional account to use a funny or silly username. It’s also not a good idea to use an official-sounding username for a comic or humorous account. Be mindful of the audience you are addressing and create an identity that would appeal to them.

4. Choose a Username That is Close to Your Brand or Name

Choose a username that is not too far from your real name or brand. This way, your followers and potential sponsors or business partners will not have a hard time trying to identify you.

5. Keep it Simple

In order to make a memorable username, you should keep it as simple as possible. Avoid focusing on numbers or special characters. If you succeed, the username is kept very polished and easy to remember.

6. Use Your Location Where Appropriate

If you are choosing a username for a small local business or brand, you might want to add your business location to your username. If you do this, you will get noticed by people living in your area, and you are more likely to get more visitors to your shop.

7. Include Your job Title or Specialization

If you are a freelancer or a professional, who would like to make more connections, you may want to include your field of expertise in your username. It will connect you to potential clients or partners.

8. Use the Same Username Across Platforms

By using the same username on all your social media accounts, you create a business or a personal brand that followers and potential clients will be able to recognize and remember more easily. If your username of choice is not available, keep it the same at the beginning and add an extra word or a number at the end. By doing this, someone who starts typing the part they remember about you will be more likely to find you. It’s more practical than creating a brand new username.

Wrap Up

A unique username is an asset to any influencer or brand. It definitely adds charm to your online persona and allows you to express your own personality creatively. The time you invest in thinking of a good username will definitely pay off!