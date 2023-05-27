Introduction

Trading is all about correct timing and chart analysis. Isn’t it? So here one thing that we need the most is technology. Have you ever traded a stock or an index but forgot to check the volatility. This led to a mistake and either you booked a loss or missed a better trade. You can easily solve these things by using a multi-screen setup. Not only does it increase the efficiency, but also helps to catch the correct stock at the correct price, no matter if you are going long or short on the market.

Trading computers are one of the popular requirements for all the traders in the market right now. But to increase your win rate, you need multiple screens. Pro-traders have them for a reason. Right? In this article, we will talk about 8 simple steps which you need to follow to create a 6 monitor setup using nothing but an HDMI cable. Simple. Neat. Affordable. Besides this, you can visit this site for more information regarding trading computers. FSo are you ready to transform your trading experience? Without any delay let’s begin!

What are the steps to set up multiple screens using an HDMI cable?

Before talking about the steps to create a 6 monitor setup, let us briefly talk about an HDMI cable. As it stands for High Definition Multimedia Interface, it helps to connect two digital devices. HDMI cable is perfect for the transmission of audiovisual content. So if you are using trading computers, then an HDMI cable is all that you need.

Besides HDMI cable, there are various other means to create a 6 monitor setup. However, in this article, we will specifically talk about the use of HDMI cables in creating a multiple-screen setup.

Here we go!

Step 1

First of all, you have to check the ports on the computer and the monitor that you wish to connect. Here’s a catch! If your computer has a USB port or DVI port then you can use an HDMI adapter to connect it to the monitor.

Otherwise, all you need is 6 HDMI cables. One side of the cable will be connected to the display port of the graphic card and the other end to the monitor.

Step 2

In the next step, you need to ensure that enough space is available for the 6 monitor setup. Moreover, the stands used to support these computers should be extremely strong and resistant. These stands should be capable of accommodating both vertical and horizontal orientations.

After creating the entire setup, let us move to the next step.

Step 3

In the next step make sure that an electrical outlet is present near your 6 monitor setup. Now plug an extension cord into the power supply. Plug all 6 monitors and computers into the extension cord and ensure that there is a proper power supply.

Step 4

Once you are done with all the connections, switch on the computers. Make sure to power on all the computers. After reaching this step you are almost done with the major steps of this procedure. Let us take a look at the remaining steps.

Step 5

Right-click on any blank space on your desktop. You will get a list of options including one called “Display Settings”. Click on this option. Now you will reach the display settings page where you can make the required modifications.

Step 6

In this step, you can click the monitors on the display and arrange them according to the way they are arranged on the desk. You can arrange them in any direction you want which may be left to right or right to left.

If you fail to see an image on all 6 monitors then click on “detect” to find out any discrepancy.

Step 7

Once you are satisfied with all the changes made, you have to click “apply” to successfully implement the changed settings displayed on the screen.

Now let us move to the last step of creating a 6 monitor setup.

Step 8

In the last step, you can select any multi-display mode to make your work much more efficient and fast. You can duplicate these displays or extend them by dragging them from one monitor to another. You can also disable any of the monitors if you want to.

If you follow all these steps with precision you can easily create a 6 monitor setup and make you a better trader.

Perks of Using a Multiple Screen Setup

Your trading setup is very important in terms of financial gains and profitability. It can make or break your trade. 6 monitor setup will help in comparing multiple stocks at the same time or different stocks in different time frames.

Let us take a look at the major benefits of using a 6 monitor setup!

Great time saver! You can use multiple programs at the same time without the need of switching between programs.

Increases your productivity to much higher levels which fuels your forthcoming ventures.

To monitor all the activity on the trading charts and indicators which include watch lists and high volume stocks.

You can keep up with social media by keeping a monitor specifically displaying tweets or other important messages.

These multiple screen setups are very easy to use and you can save a lot of money by not buying the branded multiple screen setups.

It also helps to optimize the workspace available and makes the best use of the available space.

Conclusion

Whether you are a beginner or an experienced trader, a multiple-screen setup can be immensely useful for your work. Depending on your needs, you can have a 2, 4, or 6 monitor setup. More screens help you to do multiple things at the same time which keeps you ahead of other traders. Moreover, it helps you identify the most valuable stocks by simultaneous use of various programs.

In this article, we have connected the computers to the monitors using an HDMI cable. You can also use other means such as DVI cable or VGA cable depending on the port available.

That’s it for today. We will be back with another very interesting article in a short while. Hope this article helps. Thanks for reading!