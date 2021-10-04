The HR and recruiting industry have gone through changes in recent times. Recruiting agencies have now adopted a more modern name – called talent acquisition agency. The HR department is also getting its makeovers with names like the People’s Operation, the name of the HR department at Uber, or Employee experience, the HR in Airbnb, and Employee Success, which is the Salesforce HR name.

The change means a shift in mindset. And that is, recruiting people is no longer a mechanical thing of the past but has become more interactive, purposeful, and long-term in its approach in contrast to the short-term method in the past. This change in perception has brought with it the problem of engineering such an approach. And that is where tech recruitment software comes into play.

In this article, we will explore why recruitment software is the next step for you to take.

1. Sourcing Out Talent is Faster

You or your company have a job opening, and as the HR personnel in charge of finding the talents, you want to source them out fast. There are now applications that can help you with these. Gone are the days you put job ads on your company site and newspaper, hoping people see it. Today, recruiters are proactive, going into the marketplace themselves.

Software applications now exist that integrate well with websites like Linkedin, AngelList, and other networking platforms that make searching and interacting much faster than traditional ways. CRM (Candidate Relationship Management) software applications also allow you to narrow your search based on keywords to identify desirable candidates. This recruitment software solution has made it easier and faster to get skilled talents.

2. A Wider Pool of Talent Reach

Social media has made it possible for companies to reach a broader range of people, and recruitment software can also help make you effective in reaching more people. There are applications available that can post on multiple social media platforms with one click and have analytics to watch how the prospects interact with the post.

If the company has various social accounts (like they should have), they can post job openings on those accounts. You would also need to engage with different people, answering queries and questions from applicants and followers. This point leads us nicely into the third point.

3. Improved Communication and Engagement

Recruitment software has made communication much smoother. A tool such as a chatbot can engage candidates in your absence or respond to frequently asked questions. CRM exists that can plan the entire recruitment process, from sourcing to planning the candidate interviews.

Some of this software allows for easy exchange of information between candidate and interviewer and between fellow employees. Recruitment software like this saves time as all employees stay up to date, establishing an efficient and effective system.

4. Faster Screening Process

It takes a while to scan through hundreds or maybe thousands of resumes. There is fatigue to worry about when reading the resumes, time spent going through them, and it can be an unprofitable process in the long run. ATS (Applicants Tracking System) software can go through thousands of resumes and pick the most qualified candidates based on keywords used to search.

The software can shorten the process by days and allow the HR personnel to do other relevant things. Another way it improves the scanning process is by having an online assessment. This online assessment helps the organization sifting through candidates to make sure they fit into their culture and handle the type of work done in the company.

5. Have Access to a Pool of Talents

The recruitment software solution allows for the recruitment of talents. Recruiting has gone beyond taking in applications only when the job openings are open. Now recruiters actively look for the brightest minds and build a pool of talents. The recruiters source them, nurture them and prepare them for possible future openings. A good example is having the database of top students who graduated from a prestigious school and course and having them on your system. It can also be as simple as going through profiles of prospects and stumbling across someone you think will be a good fit – storing the information on a database connected to other colleagues in the department. What this does is create a pool of people deemed qualified in the company’s system. The HR or agency will not have to start from scratch when searching for a new position since they have talents they stay in touch with, usually through an internal group created for the prospects. This method makes it easy to identify the right employees for the company.

6. Provides Security and Backup

Gone are the days you mistakenly deleted your files or forgot to save a document. Most recruitment software has cloud storage, meaning it automatically saves your files and information. There is also the problem of security. The recruitment software has passwords and codes only known to personnel allowed to access the files. It also has all the information on applicants stored in one place, so there isn’t an issue of misplaced or stolen files.

7. Can Work From Any Location

The COVID-19 pandemic made early adopters of recruitment software pat themselves on the back because of how the pandemic has changed different industries, including recruitment. Because of the pandemic, recruiters have adapted to interviewing online, making it much easier for companies who adopted interviewing software to take advantage of this technology. Aside from the interview software, there are also recruitment applications that sync with different devices aside from your computer, making it possible to work from any location. Accessing information via the cloud and staying updated means it gives you a 24/7 feel.

8. Save Time

The most obvious of all the points listed recruitment software saves valuable time and can improve the KPI of the HR department.

In conclusion, there are only benefits to using tech recruitment software. Companies that use these applications have seen improvements in their recruitment process and an increase in employee retention. If you are still considering adopting these, this period is the time to give it a try.

Final Ideas

Recruiting people has changed a lot over the years, with technology being the main shift factor. Any business leader knows that people are critical in their organization, so software that optimizes the process is the best way to reach more people who can work in your domain. Just make sure you implement all existing software available to you—in a way that will boost your efforts and results.