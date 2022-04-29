If you’re in the process of moving, you know that there are a lot of things to think about. One of the most important decisions you’ll have to make is which moving company to hire. There are many different movers out there like tarzana movers, so how do you choose the right one for your needs?

In this blog post, we will provide the eight most important questions to ask a moving company before hiring them. This will help you make an informed decision and ensure that you get the best service possible!

The Important Questions to Ask:

Do you have experience with my type of move?

This is an important question to ask because not all moving companies are created equal. Some specialize in local moves, while others focus on long-distance or international moves. Make sure that the company you’re considering has experience with the type of move you need.

What services do you offer?

Most moving companies will offer a basic set of services, such as packing and transportation. However, some companies may also offer additional services, such as storage or unpacking. Be sure to ask about all of the services that are available so that you can make an informed decision.

How much will it cost?

Of course, one of the most important factors to consider when choosing a moving company is cost. Be sure to get an estimate from each company you’re considering before making a final decision.

When are you available?

If you have a specific date in mind for your move, be sure to ask the companies if they are available on that day. Some companies may be booked up far in advance, so it’s important to ask about availability as soon as possible.

Do you have insurance?

This is an important question to ask, as not all moving companies are required to carry insurance. If something were to happen to your belongings during the move, it’s important to know that they are covered.

What is your cancellation policy?

Life goes on and sometimes plans change. If you need to cancel your move for any reason, be sure to ask the company about their cancellation policy. Some companies may charge a fee, while others will allow you to cancel with no penalty.

What is your refund policy?

If you’re not satisfied with the service you received, it’s important to know that you can get your money back. Be sure to ask about the company’s refund policy before hiring them.

Are your employees background-checked?

You’ll be trusting the company’s employees with all of your belongings, so it’s important to make sure they are trustworthy. Most reputable companies will perform background checks on all of their employees.

Additional Questions That You Should Consider:

Do you have a license?

What is your estimated time of arrival?

Do you have a minimum number of hours required?

What is the best way to reach you?

Do you have a physical address?

Do you require a deposit?

What is your policy on damaged items?

Are there any hidden fees?

Do you provide a written estimate?

What is your liability coverage?

What kind of vehicles do you use for transportation?

Do you provide packing materials?

Can I tour your facility?

What are your storage policies and fees?

When will my belongings be delivered?

How do you calculate the cost of my move?

What forms of payment do you accept?

Endnote:

If you’re still not sure about a particular company, ask if they have any references you can contact. This is a great way to get an unbiased opinion about the quality of their service. We hope that these questions will help you in your search for the perfect moving company. Be sure to ask them all before making your final decision!