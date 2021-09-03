You know the type! The friend who has all the latest gadgets, scrolls through Amazon more than social media, and sports a new fashion style every season. When it comes time for gift giving, the idea of buying a gift for a friend like this can be daunting, and well, headache-inducing.

It doesn’t have to be that way. Even though you might not have had much time to think about this beyond wishfully thinking, “I’ll get them a nice sweater,” there are 1,001+ ideas that make for unique, fun, and truly meaningful birthday gifts. Incomparable gifts are available for your affluent friend – the one who seems to have everything. Here is a curated list of gratifying gifting suggestions which this birthday celebrant will simply swoon over:

A Digital Ultrasonic Multi-Purpose Jewelry Cleaner – For both men and women, this device will clean extra wide fashion sunglasses, watches, eyeglasses, necklaces, earrings, etc. It’s why they call it multi-purpose and it’s why your friend will love owning it. Handsome and charming enough on its own, it’s made of polished stainless steel and has a digital timer with 5 settings.

A Birth Day Candle – Ever wonder what your birth-day smells like? Chances are your friend has never even given that a thought. With this candle she/he won’t have to wonder when you gift them a candle that represents their very own birth date. The scents are based on the personality traits of astrological signs, and are customized with various levels of floral, woodsy, and mystical fragrances. They last between 60 and 80 hours, probably just enough burn-time to get them to their next birthday. Picnic in a Box – Available in many marketplaces, a hand-packed delightful box gets your birthday friend all set for a day on a hike in the mountains, a day at the beach or simply time spent sitting out in the back yard soaking in the sun. Included in the picnic box might be unique edibles you know this gourmand will love such as Sea Salt & Pepper Pistachios, Blackberry Jam Shortbread Coins, East Meadow Cheddar Cheese, Olive Oil & Sel Gris Flatbread Crackers, Fig Jam, and more. Perhaps, if you’re lucky, your friend will invite you along for the feast!

A Hummingbird Swing – Specialty stores and hand-made craft artisans offer a new view of hummingbirds. Most people are familiar with the hummingbird feeder, but did you know that these dainty birds spend 80% of their day at rest, perching? Give that hard-to-gift friend a hummingbird swing so that they can enjoy rare views of these tiny, winged creatures even when they’re not flapping their wings at an astounding 10-15 times per second.

Egift Cards – This is a great option for people who have everything because chances are good that they want more! egift cards are available from a variety of upscale, trendy, well known and popular merchants, offering rare and unique items from the top retailers and restaurants. There is almost no limit to the categories of vendors to choose from. Plus, these cards are super convenient; you can purchase Egift cards online, and then have them sent digitally to the birthday girl or boy’s inbox instantaneously.

A Gigantic Bubble Maker – It doesn’t matter how old you’re turning, whether you’re 8 or 88, making huge, colorful, adult size bubbles is something everyone wants to do. Many types are available. They come with a huge wand and dipping pool for ultra-big bubbles that, with their unique, resistant to popping bubble solution, will thrill anyone on their birthday.

Large Embossing Rolling Pin – What’s better than eating pie? Eating a pie that is decorative, of course! Large, embossed rolling pins create ornate patterns on baked goods, making them look so appealing they’re almost too pretty to eat. For the recipient who loves to create culinary and beautiful baked delights, and who takes pride in their work, or loves to add a little pizazz to their dessert, this baking tool is perfection. A true heirloom, the rolling pins are made of beech wood, are laser cut and create three stunning designs.

Touchscreen Drumsticks – Everyone has a little bit of drummer inside of them! This gift allows your birthday friend/music lover to turn their smartphone or tablet into an actual drum set. They are compatible with all percussion apps. These soft tipped drumsticks for touch screens, are rubber, conductive and mimic the fingertip action while creating the beats they’ll love. Your gift recipient will feel like they’re playing in a real band and can rock it out like they’ve always wanted to do.

Instead of gifting another set of golf balls or bottle of Merlot, dive in head-first with a gift not only from the heart, but one that will surprise and delight them. You can choose Egift cards from an array of merchants, or a present that will let them play, relax or show off their skill-sets for baking, making music and more.