Aviator is an exciting game and one cannot resist but have an amazing time in the process. With all the luck, timing, and strategy involved, there exists an opportunity to score a sky-high multiplier and hit it big at a moment’s notice. That said, due to the unpredictable nature of the game, there are some blind spots people fall victim to that hinder their success, often causing significant frustration. In this article, we are going to talk about pitfalls to watch out for and how to avoid them.

Overview of Aviator gameplay

This game makes for a very compelling gambling experience. Players place bets and anxiously bide their time to cash out with the perfect multiplier before the plane departs and signals them a loss. Every so often, another round starts with the graphic plane taking off again, as everybody watches the same live flight and bets on it hoping it’s their lucky round.

The game features:

A ticker displaying the results of each previous round;

A chat to enjoy your impressions with other people;

Automatic CASH OUT and AUTO BET settings

A double bets option;

Bets up to as high as 100 dollars;

Players set their bets using the increments button, by filling the number field in, or by selecting an amount button and then hitting the BET button. When the round starts, the BET button turns into a CASH OUT button, which must be pressed before the plane takes off.

Aviator download is available on Google Play, the App Store, and a long list of online casino platforms.

Most common player mistakes in Aviator

Everyone is well aware that the game is highly unpredictable and there’s no guarantee of a win. Be that as it may, there are some common gaffes players make that keep them from deriving the maximum enjoyment out of the game.

Chasing losses

If a player finds themself on a losing streak, they often keep betting again and again to try to retrieve the sunk cost, placing higher and higher bets and digging themselves deeper and deeper into a hole. Such emotional decision-making causes a player to put themselves into a much worse position than they’d rationally end up in. Psychology Today recently broke down the mental process of gambling addiction in their article.

Solution: Instead, decide on a budget when you arrive that you won’t go below. Realize that in the case that you lose, there is no logic in trying to “retrieve” a sunk cost. Losses are part of the risk you assume when you decide to gamble. Just know your limits.

Setting unrealistic multipliers

Many players come in hoping to strike a fortune with an enormous multiplier of 10x, 50x, or even higher. Though players have the right to risk as much as they want, the probability of winning an amount like that is very low. More often than not, players will experience significant losses and frustration.

Solution: Instead, it’s much wiser to play a lot of rounds and aim for more modest, achievable multipliers like 2x or 3x to secure smaller but more consistent wins. These will build up over time, and, in doing so, gamblers are much more likely to get those thousands of dollars they’re hoping to win.

Ignoring a budget

It’s important to know one’s limits when gambling. It’s easy to get too caught up in emotional decisions when you come without knowing how much would be a rational amount to play with.

Solution: Set a strict bankroll limit before you start playing. You have the option to use stop-loss limits as well. Be sure to take breaks every so often. If you find yourself having a problem, be aware that you have the right to self-exclusion and join gambling addiction programs.

Not having a plan and a strategy

When you play Aviator, this is not like most casino games where you arrive, place your bet, and let the chips fall where they may. In this case, you establish your bet while the game is in progress, and your success depends on you having a cool head. This is because if you are hesitant, you may be too paralyzed with indecision to hit the CASH OUT button. You end up remaining idle until, before you know it – the plane is gone.

Playing Aviator without a set strategy can lead to impulsive betting, causing wasted funds.

Not recognizing game patterns

By studying the game’s tendencies, you can recognize where the multiplier stops most frequently. Though it is a random phenomenon, you can increase your chances of success by gunning for a CASH OUT multiplier below what you typically experience to be the average.

Watch what’s going on with other players. If someone else keeps betting on a 5x multiplier and losing, maybe you might want to avoid that same mistake. Likewise, you may see somebody claiming lots of wins with rather modest multipliers.

Being overconfident after a big win

Just because a player has a lucky streak and wins several times in a row, doesn’t mean that this will continue. Players may end up subsequently banking on overly high multipliers and waiting too long before the plane takes off, which may very soon eat up the wins the player claimed.

Solution: Instead, always stay humble and keep a level head. Maintain safe, high-probability bets. Unless you are feeling like risking it all, that is.

Leaving AUTO BET on and forgetting it

There’s a convenient option of automatic betting that Aviator has. You simply turn it on, and it will keep placing the same configured bet amount every round. If you stand there talking to your friends and turn your attention away from the game, you may repeatedly lose by default because the game requires you to actively press the CASH OUT button when you want to withdraw your money in the bet. That is assuming you don’t have the automatic cashout feature enabled.

Solution: A good rule of thumb if you are going to turn on auto bet and you are in a situation where you may be distracted, or even if you simply don’t have good reflexes, is to enable automatic cashout.

Relying too much on mathematical calculations

A lot of avid, experienced bettors love to come up with different statistical models regarding what strategies, bet amounts, and betting frequencies will give them the highest probability of success. In some cases, there may indeed be a higher technical probability of success by pursuing certain strategies. However, it’s also important to know that Spribe is certified as per legal requirements to use a random number generator (RNG). There is no specific pattern to the multipliers it produces. If people could so easily take advantage of casino games, online casinos probably wouldn’t be at an all-time high in profits, as Forbes covered in a recent article.

Solution: Thus, while it’s important to have a plan, it’s also preferable to not assume that having a well-thought-out strategy will necessarily amount to coming away a winner, since this is still first and foremost gambling. It’s best to try to enjoy it at least a little.