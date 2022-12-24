As the weather cools and the temperature drops, it can lead to a number of issues for your HVAC system. Keeping your home’s heating and cooling systems running efficiently throughout the winter season is key to staying comfortable in your home – but it isn’t always as easy as you think!





In this blog post, we’ll be walking through some common HVAC problems that you may experience during the winter months and providing tips on how to avoid them in order to keep your home warm and cozy all season long.





Learning more about these potential problems and taking action before they happen will help ensure that you enjoy maximum comfort with minimal effort all winter long!





If you live in the Oklahoma City area and need your HVAC system serviced for the winter, Trust Smart Air Solutions .

1. Furnace isn’t turning on

If your furnace isn’t turning on, the first step is to check that the power source is still connected. If it’s not connected, reconnect it and see if this resolves the issue. It may also be helpful to check the circuit breaker in case a fuse has tripped. If these two steps don’t seem to be fixing the problem, it’s likely time to call a professional for assistance.

2. Furnace is making strange noises

If you’re hearing strange noises coming from your furnace , such as squealing or banging, it is likely due to a problem with the blower wheel. This can happen when the blower wheel isn’t properly aligned or is loose. It’s important to have a professional come out and inspect this issue right away in order to prevent any further damage from occurring.

3. Water leaking from furnace

If you’re seeing water leaking from your furnace, it’s likely due to a clogged condensate drain. This is very common in the winter when cold air keeps the condensation from draining away properly. It’s important to clean the area around the furnace and inspect for any clogs or blockages. If you can’t seem to resolve the issue on your own, it’s best to call a professional for help.

4. Heating bills are higher than usual

Higher heating bills can happen for a number of reasons, but one of the most common is an inefficient HVAC system . If your home isn’t properly insulated or if your furnace and air conditioner are outdated, you will likely find yourself paying more than usual on your energy bills.





It’s important to have a professional come out and inspect your system to make sure everything is working properly and that your home is well-insulated. You may also want to consider investing in a programmable thermostat in order to maximize energy efficiency throughout the winter months.

5. Rooms aren’t heating evenly

If you’re noticing that some rooms aren’t heating as evenly as others, it could be due to a blocked air duct. Over time, dust and debris can collect in your air ducts and block the flow of warm air into certain areas of your home.





To remedy this issue, have a professional come out and inspect your ducts for any blockages or clogs that may be causing the issue. They will likely recommend having your ducts professionally cleaned to ensure maximum efficiency and comfort in your home.

6. Water isn’t getting hot enough

If you’re noticing that the water coming from your taps isn’t getting as hot as it should be, it could be due to a problem with your home’s water heater. This can be caused by a number of things, including an overworked heating element or a clogged sediment filter.





It’s important to have a professional inspect the water heater to determine the cause of the issue and to make sure everything is working properly.

7. Ice forming on coils or pipes

If you’re noticing ice forming on your HVAC system’s coils or pipes, it could be due to a number of problems. It can happen when the outside air is very cold and there isn’t enough warm air flowing through the unit. It could also be caused by an inefficient thermostat setting or blocked air ducts.





In order to prevent ice from forming, it’s best to have a professional inspect your system and make sure everything is working properly. They may need to adjust the thermostat setting or clean the air ducts in order to ensure maximum efficiency and comfort throughout the winter months.

8. No heat coming from vents

If you’re noticing that there is no heat coming from your vents, it could be due to a number of issues. It’s possible that the thermostat settings are not properly adjusted, or it could be due to an issue with the furnace itself.





It’s important to have a professional come out and inspect your system in order to determine the cause of the issue and to make sure everything is working properly. They may need to adjust the thermostat setting or clean the air ducts in order to ensure maximum efficiency and comfort throughout the winter months.

Conclusion

It’s important to maintain your HVAC system throughout the winter months in order to ensure maximum efficiency and comfort. While there are some common issues that can occur during this time of year, they can often be prevented or fixed with a few simple steps.





If you’re noticing any of the above issues, it’s best to have a professional come out and inspect your system in order to determine the cause of the issue and make sure everything is working properly. With the right care, you can help keep your home comfortable and energy-efficient all winter long!