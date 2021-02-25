Website accessibility has granted most internet users access to information, services, goods, and other tools that make life more convenient. It’s about creating and designing a user interface that anyone, including users with disabilities, can use comfortably and interact with to achieve an online goal.

Website accessibility and usability don’t necessarily stress people with disabilities or ADA compliance but have a platform that everyone can use. Thus, it would be best to implement a few changes to your website to ensure webflow accessibility and a top-level user experience.

ADA Compliance

The Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) ensures fair and equal access to social amenities and other areas by people living with disabilities. Thus, your website should also ensure that people with disabilities can access content and additional information with ease. That said, begin by asking whether you have a perceivable website in that it’s not limited to one sense.

You can use alt text for images that give a detailed description of the image so that the internet user understands. It would also be best to provide diverse ways to consume your content, such as podcasts, transcripts for audio content, and videos.

Use Clear and Descriptive Headings

Headings are an excellent way to organize and structure your website content. Thus, you should write your titles in ways that make it easy for users to navigate through your website. It would be best to use headings that provide easy transitioning from a page to another by users using screen readers.

Ensure the message on the heading is clear, even if it means the header being wordy. Improve your webflow accessibility by using concise titles that allow all users to understand the message relayed universally.

Use Clear or Optimized Forms

Forms make it easier for you to collect customer feedback regarding your products, services, or user experience with your website. Ensure that all helpful form content is visible and not hidden behind tool-tips. Also, ensure to inform the user about the mandatory fields and specify each button action.

Use Meaningful Button Names

Ensure that all the buttons have the right nomenclature and they specify the action taken. This way, a user using a screen reader can know the action performed by each link or button. If there is any error message, ensure that it is clear enough and tell the user how to rectify it.

Color Contrast Ratios

Colors help users to distinguish between various sets of information. It may be hard for users with color blindness to find some page elements or useful information due to different color contrasts. You can use extensions on your website that allow you to check the color contrast to support those with visual difficulties.

Alt Tags on Images

Adding alt tags to images plays an integral role in improving your SEO rankings. It also allows users to use a screen reader to understand the image, thus eliminating barriers for users with visual impairment.

Tables for Tabular Data

Using tables for page layout creates a barrier for users using screen readers as the content may be read without matching the page’s visual organization. To provide users with smooth page navigation, ensure to use CSS presentation for page layout structuring and not tables.

Perform an accessibility review on your business website and determine whether it meets the standards. This way, you can attract a large audience and promote your brand effortlessly.