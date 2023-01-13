Not all home upgrades are worthwhile, especially when you intend to market your home. To attract buyers, you need to do more than paint your walls or hire pest control companies like Pro-Pest.ca to ensure your home is pest-free. Without a well-planned upgrade, no real estate agent can help you sell your house at your desired price.

Experts say modern house upgrades should focus on smart technology and conducting necessary repairs to get a high return on investment (ROI). The purpose is to impress home investors and provide them with convenience and functionality from the moment they enter your living space.

Whether you’re thinking of making home improvements in the next few months or a few years down the road, you need to take your time and invest in in-depth research by focusing on ROI. To help you determine the right upgrades for your house, we prepared the following guide containing 7 smart home improvement ideas to help you sell your house quickly. Let’s get right into them.

1. Add a Home Lock

Your home is your most significant investment, so home security is a key feature that will significantly increase marketability. Installing a smart lock can help you attract potential buyers, all while increasing your home’s security in no time.

Smart home locks will also provide convenience since they are Wi-Fi enabled and communicate with a smartphone via a special app.

2. Install a Doorbell

Another smart technology you can consider installing to boost your home’s asking price is a video doorbell. This is a cost-effective and excellent home upgrade so you can get the most out of your house and easily attract potential buyers, as it provides a strong first impression.

Video doorbells are also handy home tech pieces because they’re easy to install. It’s also convenient for you and your buyer, who may decide to make adjustments after purchasing your house.

3. Open up the Floor Plan

More and more residential property owners have incorporated the concept of open layouts, whether they’re planning to make their living spaces cozier or want to put them on the market.

An open-floor concept will attract potential buyers who want to enjoy family time and entertainment. With that in mind, consider knocking out the right wall to create a spacious layout, for example, between the kitchen and dining room. Consulting professional architects, contractors, and engineered flooring in Toronto expert is your best bet to bring market-worthy open layout concepts to life.

4. Focus on Your House’s Curb Appeal

Another part of your home you should invest in is your house’s curb appeal. Your home’s curb appeal will entice buyers before they even enter the house. For instance, having an attractive landscape implies that you maintain your home.

In terms of resale value, basic lawn care (e.g., cutting the grass, fertilizing the lawn, and controlling weeds) generates a high ROI.

5. Touch up Your Exterior Walls Wth Paints

Although other innovative home technologies and functionality-focused repairs are on every homeowner’s home improvement list, using paint to touch up your exterior walls will still benefit your resale value. You don’t have to repaint the whole house, especially if you’re on a shoestring budget.

You can touch up chipped and flaking paint by focusing on the front door and trim. In contrast to a neutral exterior, designers often suggest using bold paint colours, like forest green, buttery yellow, or powder blue. Should you decide to repaint the whole house, on the other hand, experts recommend dark grey paint with blue undertones or a near-black colour for depth and drama.

If you’re certain your home needs a repaint, don’t hesitate to invest in it to add resale value to your home.

6. Smart Lighting

Another enticing feature of a home on the market is energy efficiency through lighting, specifically smart LED bulbs. They help you save on energy bills and are reliable and eco-friendly.

Smart lighting will also provide convenience for future homeowners since they can easily control everything remotely using phones or voice control.

7. Replace Your Kitchen and Bathroom Fixtures

Your kitchen and bathroom are areas of your home which are frequently used. When potential home investors visit your home, these are the parts that get the most visits. That said, you must invest in your kitchen and bathroom fixtures. Faucets, drawer knobs, and pulls are some of the fixtures you need to pay attention to. Make sure that they match your space’s design so you can achieve a cohesive look.

While you’re at it, contact a qualified plumber in New Tecumseth. They can help you determine the parts of your kitchen or bathroom that need upgrades and help you replace or install the right pieces. They can also locate overlooked issues with your existing pipes, fixtures and other plumbing equipment.

Another great thing about replacing fixtures is that they are cost-effective yet impactful since everything will feel modern. You can also use matte-type stainless-steel or brushed nickel fixtures to achieve a more contemporary look. Alternatively, you can choose oil-rubbed bronze pieces if you prefer a classic theme.