Photo by The Cupcake Queens

When it comes to choosing the best dessert, cake, or sweet treat for your next event or social gathering, you’ll be delighted to learn that you don’t have to stick to the usual favourites. Sure, cupcakes are amazing and large custom cakes are excellent for showcasing a unique theme, but what if you’re looking for something a little different?

Have you considered cake pops? If you haven’t, then there’s no reason why you can’t include a few with your next cupcake delivery to see what all the fuss is about. What are cake pops and why are they still trendy? Keep reading to find out.

What Exactly are Cake Pops?

Simply put, cake pops are little ball-shaped cakes on sticks that can either be decorated plainly or as creatively as you choose. These fun little treats take the element of bite-sized cakes to a whole new level.

Essentially, cake pops were first showcased in 2008 by American food blogger, Angie Dudley, who shared chocolate cake pops decorated like little cupcakes on her blog. After going viral, Dudley was asked to showcase her sweet treats on Martha Stewart’s cooking show. It was only a matter of time before these little treats started trending and the buzz hasn’t died down!

Cake Pops add the Wow Factor

These days you will find cake pops appearing at all types of parties and events. Whether you’re attending a wedding, baby shower, gender reveal or even birthday party, you’re bound to cross paths with these divine little treats.

It’s also not surprising that cake pops are replacing traditional sheet cakes and cupcakes altogether at some functions. But does that mean you should include them at your next event? We think so!

They are Extremely Versatile

The most appealing aspect of these delicious little treats is that they’re very versatile. Since there’s an endless way to decorate and flavour them, you can easily match them to whatever theme, colour scheme, or flavour profile you’re looking for. It’s this versatility that makes them a popular choice at everything from superhero birthdays to wedding receptions.

Easy to Serve

Searching for the perfect party treat always involves looking for something that’s convenient to serve and eat for both sitting and standing guests. Traditional cakes require cutting and plating which means you will have to have a cake knife and plates on hand. Fortunately, cake pops are stuck on anything from lollipop sticks or skewer sticks, making it easy to stick into something to display. To keep your cake pops upright, consider decorating a Styrofoam block, floral block, or even a pumpkin for a Halloween-themed party.

They’re Super Easy to Eat

Another fun reason to opt for cake pops is that they’re super easy to eat. They’re not as messy as traditional cakes, especially if you can’t get your kids to sit still to eat their cake. Since these little cakes are bite-sized, they’re easy to eat without needing to sit down. You also won’t have to worry about messing crumbs or getting icing all over your hands.

You Don’t Need a Spoon or Fork

A huge plus is that cake pops don’t need a fork or spoon. Not having to buy cake forks or spoons for your party means you’ll have more money in your budget for other treats, or perhaps an additional box of pops in your favourite flavour to enjoy after the party.

Since cake pops can be stuck on anything from lollipop sticks to skewer sticks, your guests will easily be able to eat their pops on the go. No need to look for a spoon or fork, and there’s less cleaning up to do after.

They’re Highly Customisable

Cake pops are highly customisable. You can choose the cake flavour that forms the pops as well as the type of frosting that goes on. The flavour can be complementary, or contrasting, depending on your theme and preference. You can opt for anything from a sophisticated look with pearl sprinkles to a fun and playful vibe in an assortment of colours for a low-key birthday bash and everything in between.

Everyone Loves Them

If you think people love cakes or cupcakes, you’ll be shocked to see how crazy they go for cake pops! Even your baker is likely to recommend that you order extra, especially if you’re opting for delicious flavours that include chocolate. They can be too sweet though, so be sure to balance your cake and frosting flavour choices.

You Can Have Them in Any Dietary Preference

You’ll also be delighted to know that cake pops can be made in gluten-free or vegan-free options. Your baker will do this by using a cake made from ingredients that match your requirements. If you’re going to serve regular cake pops as well as vegan and gluten-free options, it’s essential to label them correctly. Your baker will be able to help you with recommendations for labels that match your theme.

Final Thoughts

These functional reasons should resolve any doubts that you have about including cake pops at your next party. If you’ve never tried them, it’s a good idea to choose your favourite cake and frosting flavour as a tester. You’ll wish you’d tried them sooner and you’ll most definitely add them to your catering list!