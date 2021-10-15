If you are the owner of a small business, you will be pleasantly surprised to know that Instagram marketing can be one of your best and cost effective marketing tools to promote your business on the digital platform. There were days when individuals were worried about investing in huge marketing gimmicks for their business. While print media, other forms of media along with electronic media were effective and popular, they were also extremely expensive and a small business cannot afford to spend that amount of money on just marketing itself.

With the evolution of social media, small businesses have been promoting and trying to generate more revenue through social media and rightly so. With more than seven hundred million active users on various social media platforms, small businesses find that the demographics of their target audience is not just restricted by the location of where they are situated, but they can target their ideal audience all around the world. More than sixty three percent of users are active daily on Instagram and about thirty four percent of these users of Instagram are millennials. Twenty three percent of the users on Instagram log on the social media platform at least twice a day and thirty eight percent check the social media platform multiple times in a day. Which just goes on to show how small businesses can use this to their benefit.

So, what are the 7 reasons why Instagram Marketing is necessary for small businesses?

Helps in showing the personality of your small business.

Consumers relate and have a higher tendency of following the brands and businesses they can relate to which is why it is necessary that your small business should have its very own personality. This personality should be able to attract customers and yet have a creative and fun tone to it in order to draw in your target users. From being sarcastic to funny to even emotional, the consumers love it when the brand comes off as being more human than just a business after their money. Being creative also helps in promoting your business, especially when you are using your imagination and vision for your target audience.

Helps in engaging with your target audience.

The more you engage with your target audience, the more credibility you earn for your small business. Interacting with your customers also helps them know about the existence of your business, and their followers will come to know too. Moreover, you are able to build lasting relationships in the long run. The more your business engages with consumers and your target audiences, the more you know your audience- the likes, their needs and their dislikes better. This also helps you to know the trend on Instagram better which will eventually help you grow as a brand in the market. You can even buy instagram likes to give a boost to your engagement.

Instagram helps in monitoring your competitors.

Everyone is on Instagram which means that you will have a dozen or more competitors in the same niche as your business is in, selling the same or similar products and services to the target audiences that the both of you share. Which is why it is important that you know what is working for them as a business and what is not working for them. While it is not necessary that what is working for them will for you, and what is not working for them will not work for you, it is always better to have this knowledge and data that will help your small business out in one way or the other.

When it comes to Instagram, your customers can tag you.

Customer reviews make the essence of the credibility every small business has. In fact, customer reviews act as a building brick for the foundation of the credibility and the authenticity of the brand. Customers are often seen gravitating towards brands that have customer reviews as compared to a brand that does not have any.

Instagram helps in your brand story telling.

To have a story for your brand is extremely important because it lets your customers know more about the history of your brand, where you came from, what made you start your small business, the core values of your small business and the ethos of the brand. This helps in not only giving a personal touch to your small business but helps connecting your brand with your audiences as well.

Instagram helps in connecting with influencers and like minded individuals for your business.

Instagram as a social media platform also helps in finding brand ambassadors for your small business in order to extend and broaden your target audience, and to increase the brand awareness of your business.

Instagram as a social media platform also helps in the generation of leads and traffic towards your official website.

Instagram helps in increasing the number of leads and increasing the traffic that would be coming to the website of your business. This plays an important role in the marketing strategy of your brand because it helps in gaining new consumers as well.

These were the seven reasons why Instagram marketing will help you not only increase the exposure your small business will get but will also help in bringing in more customers for your brand. This will also help you in connecting and building long term relationships with a number of influential individuals on various social media platforms, especially Instagram.