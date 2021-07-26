Now Raksha Bandhan is welcomed in every community with great pomp and is mainly enjoyed by every Indian Hindu family. It’s one of those unique festivals of India for which brothers and sisters started preparations much before the actual date of the festival. Apart from every brother and sister, little ones seem way more excited and crazy about the festival. Thus, finding the most memorable and attractive kids rakhi for your younger brother is reasonably necessary for winning his heart for every sister.

Younger ones are the powerhouse of the family. They always want to do something that could keep them busy, and it is more than essential for us to give them such things that are new and exciting for them. Their energy needs to be directed at things that are good for them. One good way to make sure that our children are burning their energy in good practices is to introduce them to the best things. So this year, we are introducing the best handmade rakhis for your young ones so that they can explore new ways of making rakhis.

Hand-made rakhis are the best option for your brothers. The happiness only gets multiplied with these rakhis. Rakhi festival is about to come so you should start looking for something special if you have not bought yet. Rakha Bandhan is one of the most celebrated Indian festivals celebrated worldwide. With several online stores with loads of varieties and options, you would have to be very smart and buy the perfect rakhi gift for your younger brother. We have some exciting rakhis ideas for your brother this year.

This online Rakhi shopping area may help you a bit in finding a lovely Kids Rakhi. So if you have a wish of tying beautiful and fancy rakhi to your brothers this year, you can shop online to fulfil your desire. On this site, you will find the most attractive and latest designs of Rakhis.

The festival of Rakhi is considered as the symbol of eternal love between brother and sister. The festival is regarded as the best occasion to show love for your siblings. This love is much for your younger ones. With a rakhi, you can also give a special gift to your younger brothers and make them feel special and happy.

Some of the most popular Kids Rakhi on the website are:

Teddy – Handmade Paper Quilling Kids Rakhi

Handmade Paper quilling rakhi for kids is beautifully handcrafted with colourful paper stripes, especially for Raksha Bandhan. This teddy shape is formed by the quilling of paper which is considered the art of composition. Paper strips are rolled, shaped, and glued together to form different shapes in this art form. This rakhi is suitable, therefore, for a teddy lover. Your rakhi order comes with a pair of cute complimentary roli-chawal glass bottles irrespective of how many Rakhis you have in a single charge.

Minion – Handmade Paper Quilling Kids Rakhi

Paper quilling is the art of rolling thin colour paper strips into a coil, and then they are pinched to form a shape by gluing to create different shapes. This beautiful paper quilled handmade minion rakhi is an excellent rakhi for your brother. Rakhi is rolled, looped, curled, twisted in such a way that it turns into a unique minion rakhi.

Captain America – Handmade Paper Quilling Kids Rakhi

Ever since his creation as a comic book character, Captain America has been written as a person who embodies what’s best about the United States, known for individualism, justice, and fairness. This paper quilling rakhi is handcrafted with colourful paper stripes for the very special khatta meetha bond between brother and sister. This handmade premium Rakhi is made from premium quality threads by artisan producers in India.

Car – Handmade Paper Quilling Kids Rakhi

Buy Cute Car Shape Handmade Paper Quilling Rakhi for Kids online at the best price from itokri.com. If your little brother is fond of cars, there cannot be a better Rakhi for him for the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. The perfect car rakhi for your younger ones is an art form that includes some strips of paper that are shaped and stick together to create a decorative car design to tie on the wrist of your brother this Rakshabandhan.

Doraemon – Handmade Kids Rakhi

The most popular Cartoon Character these days is Doraemon. So, on this Raksha Bandhan, surprise your little brother with the adorable Doraemon Rakhi. He will love to flaunt it on the wrist among his close and dear ones. In addition, it comes with a pair of cute complimentary roli-chawal glass bottles. This beautiful handmade Doraemon rakhi is an art form that includes using paper strips that are shaped and stuck together to create a doremon design to tie on your cute younger brother’s wrist.

Doughnut – Handmade Paper Quilling Kids Rakhi

The craze for doughnuts among little kids and even adults have been going on for years. You can simply win your little brother’s heart by tying this rakhi on Raksha Bandhan. This beautifully handmade doughnut design is a fine piece of art that your brother will surely like. This paper quilling rakhi is handcrafted with colourful paper stripes for the very special khatta meetha bond between brother and sister. This handmade premium Rakhi is made from premium quality threads by artisan producers in India.

Elephant – Handmade Paper Quilling Kids Rakhi

One of the famous cartoon characters common among the kids is the Elephant from the film Ice Age. Here comes a fine piece of elephant rakhi beautifully handmade from paper quilling. To make your little brother’s fall in love with you for this Raksha Bandhan 2021, you can choose the one suitable rakhis from the options. He will love to flaunt it on his wrist among all his friends.

Car – Tribal Hand Embroidered Kids Rakhi

Cars are the most visible display of wealth and success, and, frankly, that is the main reason why most kids obsess over them. So here comes a fine piece of embroidery in the shape of a car. This car rakhi is beautifully knitted that your little brother will love to flaunt on his wrist among all his friends.

To buy Kids Rakhi online in such fabulous and trending quality, there is a wide range of Designer Rakhi, Kundan Rakhi, Stone Studded Rakhi, Spiritual Rakhi, Lumba Rakhi, Pearl Rakhi and more to send Rakhi to India and across the globe.

After all, the auspicious festival of Raksha Bandhan strengthens the bond between brothers and sisters. This festival shows unconditional love, care and protection of siblings. So, all the sisters out there, remember how blessed and lucky you are to have super-cool, loving cuties in your lives.