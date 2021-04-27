Plumbing is an industry where you should find a decent number of customers if you target them the right way. It’s not just about fixing some pipes, and there is more to plumbing than that.

Many people are searching for licensed plumbers near their homes who can come and save their day. Plumbing is an ambitious market, where your customer set is limited to the local people from your location and needs to be focused on getting more and more leads

Nowadays, there is no time to go to their neighbor asking for a referral for a good plumber they always used to work with. People prefer searching online for services they are interested in, and that has put a lot of importance of focusing on online marketing channels.

1. Get A Website

The primary thing for any Plumber business owner need these days is a website that is ready to attract customers. A website helps in building your online visibility and increases trust in the minds of visitors.

There are a few things to keep in mind when designing a website. Planning and designing the website’s layout the right way, so target the right customers.

It would be best if you focused on ensuring all the contact information like your current address, email address, and phone number mentioned on the website are latest and working.

2. Submit To Local Directories

Plumbing SEO is always a local business. Your customers will find you through local business listings, which is important on a business listed in local directories.

People have changed the way they search for businesses and rely more on trusted business directories.

SEO experts add your business to famous local directories to build trust and strengthen customer’s chances of getting found easily. Some of the most popular online local listing business directories are:

Google

Bing

Yahoo!

Yelp

Facebook

Better Business Bureau

Angie’s List

LinkedIn

Local.com

3. Search Engine Optimization (SEO)

Search Engine Optimization is a technique that works by adding relevant keywords to your website’s content. It is known as On-page optimization, which includes optimizing page titles, meta tags, image alt tags, and setting up meaningful and valuable content.

When people search for keywords in your industry online, Google crawls the website and finds those keywords on your page, which relates to the search and that it needs to show in search results.

Finding the right keywords is always a priority. If you know your targeted audience is searching online to reach businesses like yours, they rank for their searched terms, which means business is coming to your website.

4. Social Media Marketing

There are 3 billion internet users; 2 billion of them have active social media accounts. Social Media is a great place to connect with customers.

It helps to build a healthier relationship with them and win their trust. When you interact with a target audience on social media, know at a higher level, & find out what their needs are.

5. Paid Advertising

It is also the type of plumbers marketing model used to promote a business online. Paid ads run on search engines, and in this case, a plumbing business pays a small fee when a customer clicks on that ad and lands on the website. Paid Advertising brings in traffic and increases exposure for your business.

6. Blogs

Every business, no matter what industry, they have a blog on their website. You can use it to share updates, experiences, news, and valuable information with your customers.

Content is the king, so search engines love unique and quality content. Creating skyscraper & engaging content around keywords helps you get your audience’s attention.

7. Online Community Engagement

Online communications with users bring in a lot of traffic and lead, as people have engaged in many Q&A communities and niche groups on social media.

There is a list of places where people find questions related to plumbing or join online groups and take part in forums and discussions:

Quora

Yahoo Answers

Answers.com

Facebook groups linked to plumbing

Reddit (subreddits for plumbers)

Taking part in the online community allows you to open your skills and competence, build trust with a target audience, and create brand awareness for your business.

Finding customers for a local business like plumbing can challenge, but not at all impossible. There is a need for a proper marketing strategy for the plumbing business.