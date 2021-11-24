TikTok is a relatively new video-sharing social media application that has grown popular quickly over the last few years. The app allows users to create short videos up to 60 seconds long and post them on their TikTok channels for the world to see. A variety of genres are acceptable for the videos, such as comedy, dance, travel, and fashion.

Since audiences have small attention spans, the concept of short video sharing has made TikTok widely accepted across the globe. Everyone from influencers and celebrities to entrepreneurs and brands are using TikTok to gain publicity for themselves. Now, you can do the same thing too.

The first step is to get TikTok followers. When you have a new TikTok channel, it can be challenging to attract attention. That is why you should buy TikTok followers to build your channel and gain a large following quickly. As long as you post entertaining videos, the purchased followers will stay on your channel.

The Top 7 Sites to Buy TikTok Followers

TikTok has roughly 80 million active users each month in the United States alone. If you want your TikTok channel to stand out to these users, it first needs a large following. That can happen if you buy TikTok followers.

Do you want to know how to buy TikTok followers? All you need to remember is to buy TikTok followers from reputable websites that sell authentic followers. That way, you can build a legitimate following of real people on your TikTok channel who may become interested in your content.

Below are the seven best sites to buy TikTok followers.

Stormlikes.net is the most popular place to buy TikTok followers. You can find deals as low as $4.39 for 100 TikTok Followers and as high as $197.79 for 10,000 TikTok Followers. And if you want to buy TikTok likes for your TikTok videos, you have that option on the website as well.

When you proceed to the order page of a particular package, you can choose whether to have the followers delivered gradually or instantly. If you decide to have instant delivery, you can expect the TikTok followers to be delivered within minutes after your order is placed. But if you choose the gradual delivery option, fewer followers will be delivered over a longer timeframe.

Social-viral.com is one of the best TikTok traffic vendors to hit the internet. You can buy TikTok likes, views, and followers from their website with a few clicks. In addition, this vendor focuses 100% on providing TikTok traffic services. That should give you more confidence in their ability to grow the popularity of your TikTok channel.

The prices are more than affordable. You can start by purchasing 100 high-quality followers for only $4.99. Several other TikTok follower packages are available that go up to 5,000 followers for $59.99. Deliveries are instant, and you don’t even need a password to order. Anyone new to purchasing TikTok traffic should experiment with Social-viral.com’s services. You won’t be disappointed.

Famoid

Famoid gets its name for a reason. They have assisted numerous TikTok influencers and icons in promoting themselves on the platform. Famoid lets you buy TikTok views and get TikTok followers for incredibly low prices. Not only that, but they will also connect you to a community of followers who have a common interest in your channel’s niche. As a result, you can expect increased engagement from your followers.

How would you like to purchase 100 real and active TikTok followers for $3.95? That is the cheapest deal you will find on Famoid. But if you want to aim higher in your marketing endeavors, you can purchase up to 10,000 TikTok followers for $129.95.

SidesMedia

SidesMedia gives you the chance to buy TikTok followers who are genuine and targeted. In other words, human TikTok users will follow your TikTok channel and show a real interest in the content you post on it. So if you want to increase engagement to your TikTok posts, you will get more followers and attention from one easy investment.

The TikTok followers get delivered quickly. You can purchase as little as 100 followers for $5 or as much as 25,000 followers for $399. These are all active and high-quality followers who get delivered to your TikTok channel within 1 to 2 days. If you have any questions during the order process, you can contact the 24/7 customer service team available on the website.

FollowerPackages

FollowerPackages specializes in selling traffic services for numerous social media platforms. They have been around for a while, but TikTok traffic is their newest venture. Several famous rappers and actors have already used their services to grow their TikTok channels. So if you want to buy TikTok followers or buy TikTok likes, you can trust the quality of its traffic.

FollowerPackages guarantees its deliveries within 24 to 48 hours after your order is processed. You can buy anywhere from 250 TikTok followers for $8.99 to 2,500 TikTok followers for $54.99. All you have to do is enter your TikTok user name and click the Buy Now button under the package which interests you the most.

Tikfuel

Tikfuel is another vendor specializing in TikTok traffic services. It is a relatively new vendor, but they have quickly proven themselves to offer engaging followers from high-quality TikTok accounts. These account holders are under contract to help promote the channels of Tikfuel’s customers. So, you can expect a considerable boost in your TikTok channel’s ranking and viewership after you buy TikTok followers from Tikfuel.

Tokupgrade

Tokupgrade lets you buy TikTok followers who are targeted and active in your given niche. But their true specialty is how they can auto-engage with your target followers and viewers. Tokupgrade will like the posts of other people who follow profiles from the same niche as your profile. They do this all on your behalf to automate your engagement with other users.

Customers experience a nearly 200% increase in user engagement on their TikTok channels. The followers are delivered gradually, so you should receive over 100 targeted followers monthly if you purchase the standard or premium subscription plans for $15 to $25 per week.

FAQs

Is it safe to buy TikTok followers?

Yes, it is entirely safe to buy TikTok followers as long as you buy them from reputable sources. Unfortunately, some vendors on the internet will sell bot followers from fake TikTok accounts. Please stay away from those vendors because fake followers have the potential to get your account suspended.

If you buy TikTok followers from any of the vendors listed above, you will be safe. These vendors have been screened and tested to ensure they sell authentic TikTok followers. Therefore, your TikTok account will remain safe if you buy followers from the sources we have cited.

If I buy TikTok followers, how do I keep them following my channel?

Some people hesitate to buy TikTok followers because they’re afraid of drop-offs happening afterward. Drop-offs are when followers unfollow a channel shortly after following it. That typically occurs if the followers are not interested in the overall videos posted on the channel.

If you want to avoid this problem, you need to upload enjoyable and entertaining videos. Give people a reason to stay committed to your channel, and they won’t unfollow you. In addition, many of the online vendors offer free drop-off replacement if you buy TikTok followers that drop off within the first 30 days. Look for special deals like that when you go to buy TikTok followers.

Conclusion

Now you know how to buy followers on TikTok and build your channel with them. The best thing you can do now is to buy TikTok followers from any of the websites mentioned. Then you should find your channel gaining a better ranking within the next few weeks and months ahead.