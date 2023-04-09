There is an interesting fact specified in The Power of Reviews reports — before shopping, 95% of buyers examine product reviews. Due to this fact, if you already have a Shopify-based store, it is crucial to think about your reputation and pay more attention to the opportunity for customers to share their shopping experiences with your potential buyers.

You can easily make it possible by allowing shoppers to leave reviews on your online store.

In case you are just migrating to Shopify from another platform, you will hardly want to rebuild your reputation. Importing reviews to Shopify in bulk can become a helpful hand.

With product review importing apps, you’ll be able to import reviews from various platforms and through various handy means.

In the article, we have selected seven of the best Shopify review importing apps, which are worth paying attention to.

Overview: review importing apps

Before jumping into our roundup of the best review importers, let’s take a look at the options you can get by implementing them in your store.

Review apps are a great tool for running a store and collecting reviews. Thanks to them, you’ll be able to increase brand awareness and provide your shoppers with an opportunity to express their opinions on your goods. By posting photos and videos, social proof and engagement can be increased.

An option to import customer reviews from such giants as AliExpress, Amazon, eBay, and Etsy can become the icing on the top.

No matter what app you’ll choose, more or less you’ll go through a similar process, including exporting reviews to a CSV file and uploading it to your app.

Now let’s dive into the features of each review app individually.

Webtex

This product review app can help you build customer trust and brand credibility. Being absolutely free, which is undoubtedly a plus, Webtex still has a rich set of features:

Getting advanced reviews from customers

Offering a variety of widgets that can be easily managed and customized

Review request emails

Tracking incoming feedback

Importing and exporting reviews

It makes sense to point out that with the app, you can import and export reviews from marketplaces and other channels in bulk. And all this functionality is absolutely free.

In addition to these basic import and export features, the app provides several additional tools to help users manage their reviews. For example, users can filter their reviews by rating, product, or date. They can also edit or delete individual reviews, or respond to reviews directly from the app, and more.

Air Product Reviews App

Another free review importing app is Air Reviews. With its help, you’ll boost conversions by demonstrating product ratings and trustworthy feedback from previous consumers. Seeing captivating images with positive reviews will encourage customers to shop in your store.

The app provides you with a simple configuration page and 24/7 live chat support, gives you the option to manage an insightful report and review grid, and allows you to approve or reject submitted feedback.

It’s worth highlighting that with the Air product reviews app, it’s possible the following:

For you, to display customer reviews according to rating and manage them easily, and export data to such files as CSV, XLS, and XLSX

For customers, to write feedback and upload photos within one page

Editorify

To import reviews from various eCommerce platforms such as Amazon, AliExpress, Alibaba, and so on, you can make use of a reviews importer — Editorify.

With the opportunity to show trustworthy customer reviews and explainer videos, you’ll gain your buyers’ trust and boost sales.

It’s worth noting that the app has a user-friendly interface that makes the importing process simple. To use all the functionality, you’ll have to pay $9.95/month, but you can also use a 1-day free trial.

Areviews

Previous customer reviews stimulate buyers in their shopping decisions.

To collect such testimonials and post them on your website, you can use the Areviews app. It lets you import an unlimited number of reviews from different websites.

Moreover, there are also filtering and translating features

The app has two pricing tiers to choose from: a free plan and a $6.99 per month.

Reviews Importify

Reviews Importify should be included in the list of best review importer apps due to such features as:

Managing critiques section design and filtering evaluations

Opportunity for customers to ask questions

Importing reviews from Amazon

Controlling app features

Enabling and disabling the option

Providing email alert feature

Using the Reviews Importify app functionality costs $5.99 per month.

Judge.me

If you want to boost sales, conversion rate, and buyer engagement, you can easily migrate and import your existing reviews from different platforms with the help of the Judge.me reviews app.

It allows you to collect more verified reviews in multiple forms and provides you with various widgets for displaying reviews. Moreover, customer reviews can be distributed in Google Search, Google Shopping, Facebook, Twitter, and more, and it’s the best way to showcase your social proof to people who are in demand.

To start using such amazing functionality, you can opt for a free plan or the Awesome plan for $15 per month.

Amazon Reviews & Ali Reviews

The last but not least on our list is Amazon Reviews & Ali Reviews.

The app allows you to import reviews from AliExpress easily and at a rapid pace.

Your sales conversion charge can be increased with assessment texts of your goods. The app allows users to display ratings and reviews with inline search engine optimization.

Conclusion

As you see, there is a wide range of awesome Shopify review importer apps to any taste and wallet.

So, select the best one for you and increase your revenue and sales.