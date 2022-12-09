A personal injury claim is a civil action that is brought when someone feels they have been wronged by another person’s negligent or intentional act or inaction. They are often filed after an accident, but there is no limit on what circumstances can lead to a claim. To collect damages for the injury, you will have to show evidence of the other party being at fault or negligent for causing your injury in the first place.

1. Witness testimony

Witnesses can help support the claim because they were directly involved in the event. According to attorney Michael Waks in Long Beach, if there is a witness who saw what happened and has direct knowledge, their testimony can help prove your case. You must make sure that you have a witness there when filing your claim, or else you may not have much chance of winning.

2. Photographs

There might be some evidence that you need to provide to help prove what happened. The court considers pictures as evidence because they can prove what happened. Photographs are one of the best ways to prove there was a violation of duty on behalf of another person.

3. Medical records and reports

These are excellent ways to prove that you suffered an injury because it is a medical report of your injuries. Usually, these records will have all of the details that doctors wrote down after seeing you for treatment for your injuries. They can also describe any tests that they did and what their findings were as well.

4. Medical testimony

This evidence will be from the person who treated you at the time of the injury or from a doctor or nurse who also treated you. Sometimes, a doctor can review your medical records and give testimony about what happened during your treatment. They can also provide testimony about any tests they may have done or if you had to have surgery. Medical testimony is helpful because it can show the jury that you genuinely were an injured person and what exactly happened to you.

5. Police report

A police report can be helpful too. It is a record of the incident that happened that day, and they can use it to describe what happened and what they found out when they investigated the case. It is usually the quickest type of evidence to obtain because you can generally take it yourself to court and have a complete report written there for everyone to see.

6. Expert witness

These people may have experience or knowledge in a field and may be able to provide valuable testimony in court. For example, they can use engineering experts if there is a question about whether it is safe for a company to build something that collapsed.

Evidence can be beneficial in proving your case. If you have any evidence listed above, show them to the court and confirm that the other party is liable for whatever happened. Too many times, people have lost their cases because they didn’t have any of these types of evidence. Hence, having all of these types of evidence is essential to avoid losing your case.