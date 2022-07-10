The Online Snakes, Ladders and Ludo Game is rather an interesting take on the traditional Snakes and Ladders game. Here instead of one playing token, there are two distributed amongst the players on the board. The Ludo aspect is what makes this game ever so exciting and thrilling to play, adding the mayhem, here you can eliminate the opponent’s token as you do in a game of Ludo.

The rules of the traditional Snakes, Ladders and Ludo game apply here but the only twist is that you can stop your opponent in their tracks. The eliminated token has to start the journey again from the starting point and in order to win the game the player has to successfully land their two tokens at the finish line. So, now that you have understood the game of Snakes, Ladders and Ludo Online, let us dive into some tips that will help you win this game.

Choose The Best Snakes, Ladders and Ludo Game Online

With the number of online platforms popping up these days it is important to play such games on a secured one. You need to do extensive research and ask about the gaming platform’s opinions from the friends and gaming community online and then come to a decision. Moreover, also check that you have a compatible device and a strong and stable internet connection to enjoy seamless gaming experience. There are several snakes, ladders and ludo game app available in India.

Leave One of Your Tokens Behind for a Surprise Attack

This game as mentioned above has two tokens and in order to win they both have to cross the finish mark. The players are often in a rush to win and in a hurry, they launch both the token ahead. Here what you need to do is hold onto one of your tokens in the starting position and when the opponent has his token trailing you can eliminate it. However, be careful about this trick as your opponents upon knowing this can use this upon you as well.

Stick Your Token Together

Understand that with multiple tokens you will have to deal with a wide range of scenarios that may or may not work in your favour. Luckily what is under your control is that you can keep your tokens together while moving on the board with a role of each dice. Keep a safe distance where even if the enemy token takes one of your out you can retaliate or you have options to evade the snake bite with two options to choose from rather than one. Think carefully before making your move and look for the best possible outcome with such a strategy.

Mediate Your Game Time

One of the best ways to get better at any online game is to know when to start and stop. It is better to have a dedicated time slot in which you can give the best in the game, this way not only you can keep a track of all the daily work but also play effectively at the game. A fatigued and tired mind could not lead to better decision making inside the game and this ultimately costs you so it’s better to have a scale of the time period you are dedicated to the game.

Improvise Your Strategies

The Snakes, Ladders and Ludo game has layers of excitement and surprising challenges for the players. With the different elements added to the game, it is natural that you will have to work on some strategies around them to get better off your enemy. However, keep in mind that you polish and improvise your in-game strategies from time to time so your moves are not predictable.

Practice The Game Well

If there is one mantra that works in day-to-day life and gaming as well is to work hard and practice what you are doing on a daily basis. Playing online sure can be fun but at times you may lose your touch and upon playing back you might not be at your best. Just like you train in the gym to attain fitness you will have to put in the grind and yards if you are hoping to win every game you play. So if you are not up for putting in the hard yards do not expect a windfall.