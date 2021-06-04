Do you want to enjoy a day in the sun? Then, don’t forget your blanket. No, not just any blanket but a beach blanket. You can relax and lie down without constraint since the sand won’t stick to your body. That is how these blankets are designed.

Moreover, these blankets are sand and waterproof. You can surf and play in the water, as these blankets will let you lounge in a relaxing spot. Usually lightweight, the size of the beach blankets can vary. If you prefer to spend time outdoors with your friends and family, these blankets will be helpful. You can also carry a blanket if you enjoy picnicking and hiking in the forest.

Did you know that selecting a perfect blanket is effortless? Just think about it, there are so many options in the market, but you don’t know what to choose. Hence, this list is prepared just for you, and now you can select the blanket wisely. Here is the list:

Resistance to sand and water

While selecting a blanket, you should select the blankets that resist sand. Nobody wants sand on their backs on a beautiful day. Also, a waterproof blanket means that you will not get wet. The blankets with many layers usually have a waterproof base.

Portability

How about having a blanket with a handle? Doesn’t that sound nice? Only a few blankets come with a handle. How about packing the blanket in a small backpack? Yes, the portability feature will help you in carrying the blanket wherever you go. Isn’t that easy? So, do select the portable blankets for the beach.

Size and Weight

The size of the blanket depends on the number of individuals you are expecting to sit on the blanket while on the beach. Generally, a 12’ x 12’ blanket is a nice size for more than three people, whereas a 6’ x 9’ fits at least 3. Now that you know about the size, what about weight? Should it be lightweight? No, it will be blown away by the wind. It is vital to utilize a blanket with weighted corners, which makes it secure from the wind.

Functionality

To which all places do you carry the blanket? Is it only to the beaches or someplace else? But what if you want to go picnicking and hiking? Is the blanket practical? For these excursions, you can select the perfect beach blankets for multipurpose use. And yes, multipurpose blankets are available.

Ease of Cleaning

After all, beach trips are fun with surfing and relaxing, but most of all, it is eating and drinking. Then, after that comes spilling. So, how to clean the blanket? You can wash these blankets in the machine easily. What if you don’t have a washing machine? Then, you better check if you can clean it with a warm cloth.

Material

Finally, you must be thinking about which material to choose? If you select the high-end material for your blanket, it is a perfect choice since it is made from parachute nylon material. Another popular material is fleece, and it absorbs water, so you better make sure that your fleece blanket has a waterproof base layer.

Picking the best beach blankets will be utterly hassle-free since you have the list. So, now you can enjoy yourself in the sun and have lots of fun.