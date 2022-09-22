Just south of Antalya, is Alanya, another beautiful resort city in Turkey. This city has been gaining a lot of attention in the past years. This includes it being a tourist center and also a destination for foreigners to buy apartments. Alanya is a great place to buy apartments as it is affordable.

Also, there are a lot of modern structures which make it even more attractive. Within the past 10 years, the number of people buying apartments has more than doubled.

So why is this? What makes this cozy city attractive to many people abroad? Here are the top 6 reasons you should buy an apartment in Alanya, Turkey today.

1. Cheap Apartments

If you live in the US or any other European country, you know that renting an apartment can be very expensive. This is more true for apartments in popular areas. Buying an apartment can be nearly impossible except for the super-rich.

But that is not the case in Alanya. The cost of apartments is nearly 3 times less than in most European countries. So it comes as no surprise why people would relocate here.

Find new and contemporary apartments with 2-3 bedrooms at amazing prices. Most apartments have been newly built. They have a gym, spa, and swimming pool. Others are just a few meters from the beach. Modern homes also come with the latest technology, something that would be 3 times the price in Europe.

2. Great Investment

Investing in Alanya is safe. The easiest way to do so is through real estate. It is easy to find real estate in Alanya, especially apartments.

Reaching an agreement doesn’t take long. Also, payments are done in installments, which can be up to 18 months depending on the owner. Once you pay the first installment, you are free to move into the property. You will get full ownership upon completing the entire payment.

The great advantage of the apartments in this city is that the value only goes up. So that means, should you decide to lease it in the future, the return will be higher. Even if you are not moving into an apartment, it will serve as a great investment in the long run.

Another reason why foreigners buy apartments in Analya is that it helps them get citizenship. With this advantage, it becomes easier to invest in more opportunities.

3. Life is Cost effective

Despite being a tourist center, living in Alanya is cheaper than in most European countries. There is access to fresh produce which is locally grown. Also, moving around the city is easy regardless of the location.

All apartments can be easily accessible by road and are just a few minutes away from the city center. So if you are worried about expenses, it is the best place to buy an apartment. Even water, gas, and electricity bills are affordable. With the exchange rate, you are guaranteed to live a tranquil and comfortable life when you buy an apartment.

4. Location

Alanya’s location by the Mediterranean Sea makes it attractive for so many tourists, including prospective homeowners. Its sandy beaches stretch for miles. It has warm weather for most of the year.

There are apartments close to the beach and those surrounded by great gardens. Because of a lot of tourists, Alanya has a fast-growing economy, which makes it a great place to invest in.

5. Freehold Ownership

Another attractive thing about buying an apartment in Alanya is that you get full ownership of the property. Unlike other countries where buying an apartment only gives you shares or partial ownership, it is completely different in Turkey.

Once you sign an agreement and start paying Installments, the apartment will become fully yours when the payment is complete. Full ownership means you can do anything you want with the apartment. This includes changing the interior design, using it as your home, and even renting it out. You are the boss.

6. Variety in Design

Alanya is a historical city that stretches many centuries back. It has a rich culture as it was occupied by many civilizations. Just walking around will give you an idea of just how rich this city is. This also stretches into the designs of the apartments.

You will find both modern and classic designs. Real estate agents will help you find your dream apartment without any delay. There is something to suit your taste as long as you work with the right real estate company.

Conclusion

The beautiful apartments in Analya are cost-effective. When compared to other countries, buying a luxury house in Analya is cheaper. Analya is a small resort city that makes a great place to own a property. With Turkish Freehold ownership laws, an apartment you buy will be fully yours.

Enjoy the great historical sites and live a tranquil life in this seaside city. Whether you are thinking of relocating or just want to invest in real estate, Analya is the place to be. Begin your journey by finding the best real estate agents. Professionals will find you the best deals. Buy an affordable apartment in Alanya today at a great price!