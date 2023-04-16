Brain injuries can occur due to minor or major accidents. Most of the time, a person who has suffered a brain injury is unaware of the trauma and only begins to get symptoms after 6 to 12 months. Even a minor brain injury can cause the brain cells to be permanently damaged, and if the condition worsens, this minor injury can give rise to major health issues.

A sudden jolt, a sudden hit on the head, or an accident where the head suffered injuries are the common reasons that can lead to brain injuries. These injuries can cause the brain to bleed, tearing tissues and nerves, causing clots and cell damage. This traumatic brain injury may have many psychological effects. If this injury occurred due to someone else’s negligence, you must look for an experienced TBI attorney to help you with compensation claims.

What Are Some Common Signs of Traumatic Brain Injury? 6 Symptoms You Must Be Aware Of

The symptoms of traumatic brain injuries vary from person to person. Some may show psychological effects, while others may have minor symptoms like nausea and dizziness. No matter how minor the symptoms are, it is always wise to seek help. If you have encountered an accident recently, you must pay attention to these six common symptoms of a brain injury:

Nausea or Vomiting

One of those common symptoms of a brain injury is the feeling of being sick. Feeling nauseous all day and losing appetite is a common way to tell you have suffered a minor or major trauma.

Loss of Balance and Dizziness

Most patients who have encountered traumatic injuries have reported feeling dizzy all the time. The dizziness will not go away even after sleeping in a regular pattern. Along with dizziness, another common problem is a loss of balance. Failing to maintain balance while walking, climbing stairs, or falling often is a serious symptom that needs attention.

Stammering or Problem with Speech

The brain is the controller of all the actions in the body and is also very closely connected with speech. Whenever the brain suffers an injury, there is an imbalance in its function; therefore, you witness a problem with speech. The unusual stammering is not something to feel embarrassed about, as the underlying issue is the brain’s trauma.

If this issue is overlooked for a long time, it can leave the person stammering permanently. In worst cases, the speech can become unintelligible.

Frequent Seizures

If you begin to experience frequent seizures while sleeping, this is an extreme symptom that the brain has suffered internal damage. The seizures can happen right after you have met with an accident or injury or even after a few months or years. The seizures you encounter today can be caused by the trauma you faced years ago.

Nervousness or Anxiety Issues

Brain trauma often results in anxiety issues, making you feel nervous. The increase in anxiety results in a loss of confidence, a rise in fear and negativity. If anxiety issues are not dealt with initially, they could take the form of depression.

Bottomline

Traumatic brain injuries can change a person’s life forever; they can make a healthy person lead a troubled, unhealthy life. If neglected for a long time, the symptoms of brain injuries can worsen, causing the person to suffer from serious health issues. Before making your health more complicated, it is always wise to consult a doctor at the earliest signs and symptoms. And, by consulting a TBI lawyer, you can claim the right compensation for these health issues.