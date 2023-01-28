As a homeowner, you know that keeping your home running safely is a top priority. One of the biggest risks to any home is a malfunctioning fireplace – from gas and smoke leaks to ash build-up and decreased efficiency, there are many potential issues that could arise if your fireplace isn’t properly maintained.

To help you stay ahead of such problems, we’re breaking down the six most common types of fireplace problems – so you can identify them in their early stages and take steps toward correcting them before they become costly repairs or dangerous safety concerns. You can also learn more about gas fireplace troubleshooting steps that might be helpful.

1. Chimney sweep blockages

The chimney is a critical component for all fireplaces. A blocked chimney can cause fumes and smoke to enter your home and create a health hazard. That’s why it’s important to have your chimney inspected at least once a year, and swept if necessary.

A professional chimney sweep will need to inspect the chimney’s condition and determine whether or not it needs cleaning before they begin their work.

They will also inspect the fireplace flue and identify any other potential issues along with providing you with an assessment report. Having this done regularly ensures that the heart of your home – the fireplace – remains safe and functioning correctly for years to come.

2. Creosote build-up

One of the most common and potentially dangerous issues plaguing fireplaces is creosote buildup. Creosote, also referred to as soot, is a very flammable byproduct formed from exhaust that can accumulate within the chimney and vents of a fireplace.

Even if using dry firewood, creosote may form if not burned correctly or frequently enough. This build-up of residue can cause a myriad of issues over time, including decreased vent functionality and the risk of chimney fires.

To prevent the accumulation of creosote, it is important to have your fireplace serviced regularly by a professional who can inspect, clean and address any potential risks before they can become serious safety hazards.

3. Drafts and air leaks

One common issue with fireplaces is drafts and air leaks. The cold air coming down the chimney during winter months can cause a draft in the room, making it uncomfortable for those trying to enjoy their fireplace.

When operating a fireplace, you should always make sure there is no draft in the room. If you feel a draft, it’s important to check your fireplace damper – make sure it is opened properly and no gaps are present.

It’s also recommended to seal all around your fireplace frame and damper. This will ensure that outside air isn’t coming through any cracks or crevices, and will significantly reduce the amount of chill in your home.

However, remember that if your home has experienced a fire or recent renovation work was done on it, old debris may still be clogging up your chimney due to which you must clean them annually for smooth functioning.

4. Water infiltration

Water infiltration is one of the most common fireplace issues and occurs when water from outside leaks into your fireplace. This can happen if the mortar, brick, or stone surrounding the chimney cracks, allowing rain and snow to seep in.

Over time, these small leaks can lead to bigger problems such as future gas backdrafting and moisture damage to your interior walls. To prevent this from happening, it is important to regularly inspect and maintain your fireplace, roofing systems, piping, insulation, and foundations.

Additionally, it is crucial to repair any areas with broken seals before further damage occurs. Taking these steps can protect against further damage due to water infiltration and help you preserve a safe environment for your family.

5. Fireplace inserts

Fireplace inserts are a popular way to improve the efficiency of an existing fireplace, but they can also be a source of common issues.

One issue is that any chimney used with an insert needs to have a flue liner installed to ensure proper operation. The liner will help create the necessary draft, as well as ensure that smoke and harmful gases are properly ventilated. Another problem that may arise is creosote build-up.

To protect your home from potential fires caused by creosote buildup, regular cleaning and inspections should be done on all inserts and chimneys. Finally, another issue arises if the insert does not fit properly in the opening of your existing fireplace – it could allow air leaks which may reduce efficiency or even prevent proper operation of the unit.

Ensuring that you get an insert that fits snugly can help eliminate this issue from arising.

6. Glass doors

Fireplace glass doors make a room feel more inviting and can even help keep the air in your home warmer. However, the glass panels on their casings can sometimes become cracked or cloudy as a result of frequent temperature changes, extreme heat, manufacturing defects, burning something other than standard firewood, or poor maintenance.

To prevent needless wear and tear on your fireplace door, make sure that you are using the correct fuel type, only burn clean wood with no nails or metal fragments included, keep the logs to an appropriate size that is suited for your fireplace model and never use abrasive materials to clean them. Keeping up routine maintenance will also help preserve your glass doors so they last as long as possible!

Takeaway

While some fireplace issues are easy to fix, others require the help of a professional. If you’re unsure about how to proceed, it’s always best to contact your local HVAC specialist. With their help, you can get your fireplace up and running again in no time.