To discover the best books for yourself, it can be beneficial to identify your preferred book genre. Follow these steps gradually: first, acknowledge the feeling of being overwhelmed, then explore books from a wide range of genres, rate the ones you enjoy, identify the qualities you love, and pinpoint the genres that possess these qualities.

If this approach seems like an excessive amount of research and analysis, consider the time wasted on reading books that aren’t a good fit for you. While you are thinking about what book genre you should read, we will offer tips on choosing the optimal book genre.

#1 Try different types of book genres

After identifying your reading motivation, create a diverse collection of books covering various genres and subgenres. Include a Western, a Mystery, a Sci-Fi, and a Romance. Additionally, select a business book, a self-help book, along with something political or spiritual. Aim to have a minimum of ten books in your stack.

You may start with Tonya Thompson’s list of recommended books for each subgenre. Also, consider adding any intriguing books that come to your attention, such as recommendations from friends, intriguing titles discovered while browsing, or books repeatedly mentioned in your social media feed.

#2 Try completely new genres

There is a lot of hype around books about vampires, werewolves, romance, and millionaires. These are all popular trends, but maybe it's time for something new. How about genre-specific stories and unique AI novels?

#3 Take a walk to the bookstore

The aroma of paper alone has a calming effect on me. However, we are not here just for that reason. Bookstores provide readily available genre information through their signage, such as Nonfiction, Literature, Sci-Fi, and Romance. These genres result from authors identifying the genre of their books. So, grab yourself a coffee (or tea, if that’s more your style) and take a look around. Read through as many back covers as possible to understand why each book belongs to the section you are currently in. Additionally, make sure to take notes. If you come across a book that compares to your work, save the author and title for future querying and marketing purposes.

#4 Have a dialogue with yourself

Sit down alone in a quiet room, preferably surrounded by books, and grab that last cuppa. Take a quick two-minute meditation to clear your head. Then ask yourself: What genre do you want the book to be? Sometimes, we forget that we are in the driver’s seat. Hell, sometimes characters have a mind of their own. But ultimately, you decide how this story goes. Of course, this changes after the book is published. You no longer get to decide because it is pretty much set in stone. This is your chance not only to shape this book’s future but also potentially your own as a writer.

#5 Think about what movies you like

In some ways, books entertain. Therefore, it is important to consider your movie preferences. If you enjoy action-packed plots with a fast pace, thrillers would be suitable. They provide gripping storylines that keep you on the edge of your seat. On the other hand, if you are drawn to magic, kingdoms, and futuristic settings, fantasy and adventure books can provide similar immersive experiences.

#6 Rate your favorites

List your favorite books and include your all-time favorites. Have you read anything recently that you loved? Did you have any beloved books when you were growing up? What common elements do they share? In which genre do they belong? Are there any favorite books that seem to defy genre? Have you ever been disappointed or despised by any books?

Eliminating what you dislike is a vital part of the process. Also, embrace the notion that the genre you seek might not exist under that name. You might have to create your own. Perhaps your perfect book genre is a combination of multiple genres, a cross-section.

Conclusion

Finding the right genre will largely depend on your current mental state. If you are honest with yourself and determine what exactly you want right now, you will find the perfect book and genre in general.