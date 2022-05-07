No matter how careful you drive, accidents can happen. You might be stunned with shock, dizzy with adrenaline or enraged at the guy who ran a red light after a car accident. But you need to stay calm after the accident. It is important not to compound the situation by making any crucial mistakes immediately following the accident.

The process of dealing with an accident is not easy and it starts at the scene. We hope that you’ll never be involved in a car accident, but if you are, then the steps given below will help you to decide what to do next.

1. Stay Calm

In the moments after a car accident, it’s hard to think clearly. But you should’t panic because it’ll worsen the situation. Try to procect yourself, your passengers, and other drivers on the road around you. Keeping a calm head will make it easier to deal with the accident and its aftermath.

2. Check for Injuries

Check yourself and anyone around you for visible injuries. If so, call 911 to get an ambulance and police on the spot. Even if the accident is a minor one, do not hesitate to call the police. Because without the help of the police, you cannot have any official report to give to your insurance company.

3. Exchange Information

Exchange important information with other drivers like – names, address, phone numbers, insurance information, driver’s license numbers and license plates. Do not discuss the details of what happened. Avoid any kind of statements that may sound as if you’re admitting the fault. Even avoid speculating about who is at fault.

4. Collect Documents

Even if the police are on the scene and documenting the scene that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t document the scene on your own. First of all, take photographs of the whole scene, for example – your car, other vehicles, any kind of damage or tire marks etc. As soon as possible, you need to draft a narrative of events. The sooner you draft your version of events, the more accurate it will be because these kinds of accidents impact your ability to store and recall memories.

5. Seek Medical Care

To verify if you’ve suffered any injuries, it’s important to seek care as early as possible. If you don’t require emergency medical treatment, make a doctor’s appointment right away if you have any injuries, even minor ones. Do not avoid this step because it may worsen your condition for later. So, your health should be your first priority and you should address it sooner than later.

6. Contact Your Insurance Company

You need to be honest with your insurance company. The job of your insurance company is to talk with other parties’ insurance companies. But if you talk to the insurance company of the other party, be careful of any settlement offers. In such a case, it would be best that you seek experienced counsel.

After facing a car accident everything may feel overwhelming but you don’t have to do this alone. You can get help from a personal injury lawyer and they can get started working on your case.