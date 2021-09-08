Father’s Day is known as the event to celebrate the joy of fatherhood. It is known as a day to thank father for all the love and the sacrifices that he has done till now for you throughout your life. Dads are always known as our role models and we always look up to them as superheroes. They always try to give them the best out of us. Father’s Day is the day known as the day to celebrate parenthood and make him feel special. No matter how old you are, Father’s Day will always be special for you.

If it is a specific day that you wish to celebrate then it is certainly incomplete without the celebration. You might be wondering what to give to your father as you would have already given many things as a gift on his birthday. If you are looking for any of the electronic items then those would be easily available at The Good Guys. If you are confused about what to gift to your father on this special day then we are there to help you. Here is the list that will help you to choose the best gift for him.

Sock Guy Bike Socks

If your father is an adventurous person and loves to ride bikes then this would be the perfect option as a gift for him. This will certainly add a little flair to his wardrobe along with another pair of socks. These socks come with a mesh upper for perfect airflow along with a double-stitched heel and toes for durability and strength purposes. These socks are incredibly comfortable and soft. Hence, he would not face any issues related to hot spots and blisters. You can choose from a variety of patterns and prints as per your interest. These socks are available on their website at the price of $11.

Nemo Equipment Quasar 3D Sleeping Pad

If your father is facing trouble in getting good sleep at night due to the uncomfortable bed then this is the right pick for him. Nemo Equipment Quasar 3D Sleeping pad is known as a solid sleeping pad made of 100% post-consumer recycled materials. It comes with 3D baffling that will help him to keep him centered on the pad while sleeping. With this pad, he will also experience easy inflation and a slightly elevated head for comfort. This pad is available in three different sizes. You can choose from the regular or insulated form as per your preference.

Db Big Bastard Roller Bag

If your dad is a travel lover person then this is the perfect gift for him. Db Big Bastard Roller Bag comes with a capacity of 90L, large compartments, name card insert, big wheels, internal mesh pockets, and a compatible hook up. This bag is perfect for long-haul trips due to its unique shape and design. This bag is available on the Db Journey website at the price of $269.

Garmin Instinct Solar Watch

Garmin Instinct Solar Watch is the perfect pick for Father’s Day if you are confused about which one to choose. This unique watch can track the maximum speed, the number of waves, and the total distance that you travel. It has a feature of solar charging. Hence the battery lasts up to 54 days in smartwatch mode. It also comes with a built-in sports app and wrist-based heart rate monitor. The notifications will be received straight on his phone itself. This watch is available on the Garmin website at the price of $450.

Coleman Triton Propane Stove

If your father loves to cook frequently then this would be the most unexpected gift option for him. Coleman Triton Propane Stove comes with unique features such as next-level outdoor cooking. It also consists of adjustable panels to protect from wind. Its perfect flow technology helps with consistent performance for more efficient cooking that requires less fuel.

HOKA Clifton 8 Running Shoes

If your father is a good runner then make sure his feet stay free from any kind of injuries. HOKA Clifton 8 running shoes are designed with a gusseted tongue, breathable mesh, high abrasion rubber, extended pull tab, and flat waisted geometry. These shoes will give him a light and comfortable experience while running with less fatigue. This pair of shoes is available on the HOKAoneone website at the price of $130.