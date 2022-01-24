The pandemic has hit many people hard over the last two years, and small businesses are still feeling the pressure of lockdowns, especially if they own bricks and mortar places that people can’t enter regularly. We’ve put together a list of tips that can help you grow your business, even in the most uncertain of times, to create a flourishing company this brings you joys, and more importantly, a whole load of dollars.

Expand Your Website

Online sales have soared in the last few years, partly due to the rise in technology, but also thanks to people being shut indoors. Now is the time to capitalize on your online sales so jazz up your website as much as possible. Invest in a SEO specialist, or get researching in how to do it yourself to have a greater reach to potential buyers. Adapting may be hard but it is necessary.

Strengthen Your Supply Chain

To increase sales online, you need to be in a strong position with your suppliers. Starting from the product itself, to the delivery of the goods. If you’re in the Illinois area, there are some great local Chicago couriers who offer niche delivery services. If you have a service-based business such as gardening, you’ll need to ensure you have all the equipment you need for a job that is a moment’s notice. Having a good supply chain equals better customer service so your buyers who have a great experience with you and your company will keep coming back for more.

Get To Grips With Digital Marketing

Emails, push notifications, social media marketing, whatever you think will work best for you – just do it. Keep things light and friendly, without applying heavy sales pressure. Whilst you want customers to buy right now, they may not be in a position to and you don’t want to turn them off. The aim is to keep you and your business fresh in their minds so they can reach out when they’re ready. Be creative and run online polls, create interactive videos, do giveaways and offer up fun facts about your company and products.

Support Your Employees

You are only as strong as your weakest link and the pandemic has not only weakened people physically, it’s also had a huge effect on many people’s mental health. Keep checking in with your staff, and try and support them as much as you possibly can. Whilst it’s not always financially viable to offer more money, letting them know that you are there for them emotionally can make a world of difference. If your employees are happy, your business will only benefit.

Adapt To New Trends

Of course, you don’t want to change your entire business model or product offering, but it may be prudent to adapt what you sell to accommodate your audience’s changing needs. If you sell clothes, scale back on the partywear and focus on comfy loungewear. If you are a tutor, as well as offering online video tutoring, create worksheet packs that you can also sell. Staying flexible will keep things moving until the lockdowns are done and the world (hopefully!) gets back to normal.

What have you done to scale your business during the pandemic? Share in the comments.