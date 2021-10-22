92% of businesses that leverage social media for boosting their traffic consider social media a key player in their success. And, why is this so?

A social media strategy offers so many ways how to promote your content and boost your site traffic.

Social media has become omnipresent, and it has a major impact not only on our lifestyle but also a key enabler of our business success. Therefore, it has never been more important to leverage social media for targeting your audience and increasing sales.

And, with so many social media tools on the market, it’s no wonder there are so many techniques you can experiment with to improve your web traffic via social media platforms.

So, how do you use your content to bring more visitors to your web?

To help you find the right strategy, we did a little bit of research and came up with the five best ways how social media channels can help you achieve fantastic success.

Let’s dive right in!

Make Your Content Easy to Share

Is there a better way to see that people are reading your blog posts than seeing your friends and colleagues share them across social media channels?

This is exactly what you should be doing with your content. It would be great if you found a way to encourage your site visitors to share your blogs across their channels easily.

One way to do this is by embedding social sharing tools. For instance, you can install a plugin that will display social shares on your website.

Ideally, these would display how many times your blog has been shared and encourage others to do the same. This kind of information could help build trust and increase the number of visits to your site eventually.

Another thing to do is to include a click to Tweet button so that your site visitors and readers can quickly and easily share your content with their followers.

Post Consistently

If you start building your presence on social media, it is important to stay consistent. In other words, you need to post regularly daily and stick to some rules. For instance, the success of your social media strategy will depend heavily on six different factors:

Content

Hashtags

Profile bios

Chosen days

Region/Time zone

Target audience

Plus, you need to take the frequency of posting into consideration.

Based on the statistics, for Twitter, the minimum posting frequency is 15 tweets daily. For Facebook, you need to have at least one post per day, and as for Instagram, you need to have at least 1-2 posts per week.

Keep in mind that you need to experiment to find the best strategy for each social media platform, and you should keep track of what your competition does and how frequently it promotes its posts.

2. Optimize Visual Content of Your Facebook Ads



One way you can draw your visitors’ attention is to use the Carousel format for your ads, as this significantly improves your click-through rate. Also, this allows you to use 3-5 images or even videos with their links.

The best thing about this ad is that you can easily highlight different products in one ad or the many benefits and attributes of a single product or a service. Also, this format lets you be creative and play with different formats to drive traffic and increase sales.

On top of this, they can help you tell a story. It motivates people to swipe to see all videos or images, which significantly increases engagement.

Remember, if you don’t have enough time to focus your attention on these things, you should hire a custom web design company to help you achieve your goals.

Promote Your Blog Content in Various Forms

Posting a blog and then publishing it once will have an impact, but it won’t do much as only a certain number of people have seen it. Putting so much effort into creating a valuable piece of content and then not distributing it more than once is just time wasted.

There are many ways you can use your blog to get tangible results. Also, even if you have shared your content with many people, others might not have had a chance to see your blog.

So, it is always advisable to share it a few times or even repurpose it to get more use out of it. Here are a few things you can do to reshare your content:

Quote different snippets of your article

Ask your target audience questions that are related to the post

Change the headline of your article every 2 or 3 months (for each blog post, think of at least five more blog post titles and add them to your social media scheduling tool)

Vary the images in your article

3. Do In-Depth Research of Your Competitors

To make sure you are on the right track and keep up with the trends, you need to know what your competition is doing. Also, this allows you to come up with some great ideas that will bring you more traffic and help you get and stay ahead of the curve.

When researching your competition, make sure you analyze and keep track of:

Different types of published articles

Various strategies to create more traffic

How frequently your competition uses polls and quizzes

Their most successful posts daily

Most engaging social media platforms

Types and formats of the content they promote

However, keep in mind that you need to develop better ideas for promoting and distributing your content, as this will allow you to differentiate yourself on the market. If you are not sure which strategies are reaping the best results, you can always check the best New York web design companies and see how the professionals do it.

Wrap Up

While there is a whole range of social media strategies that should help you boost your traffic, not all of them work for everyone.

These proven strategies will help you achieve success and reap the benefits in no time. But, bear in mind that you always need to keep up with the trends, experiment, and find new ways to grab your visitors’ attention.