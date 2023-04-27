Over the past few years, the healthcare industry has undergone significant changes due to the development of digital technologies. Today, many companies actively use digital tools to improve the delivery of medical services and optimize work processes. In this article, we will discuss some of the most effective digital technologies in healthcare and explore the role of Voypost in developing software solutions for the medical industry.

Telemedicine

Telemedicine is one of the most talked-about digital technologies in healthcare. It allows doctors and other healthcare professionals to access patients who are located at a distance through video conferencing and other electronic means of communication. Telemedicine reduces healthcare costs and improves access to medical services for patients.

Accenture states that if the main clinical AI applications are implemented in healthcare, the US economy could save up to $150 billion by 2026. At the same time, the most promising sector (able to save $40 million) is the use of assistant robots in surgery, although it should not be assumed that robotic systems replace doctors. They help avoid errors caused by carelessness, problems with sleep, bad mood, or a physician’s physical state. Let’s turn to the use of artificial intelligence for conducting operations and preparing for them. Errors in diagnosis are the cause of 10% of patient deaths in the United States. AI systems help increase the accuracy of diagnosis. Cloud multimedia system i-Human Patients helps medical students learn by simulating patient visits. The platform allows for creating a patient’s medical history, tracking vital systems, and prioritizing differential diagnoses. One problem that medical institutions face is the need for quality, complete, and systematized patient data. Currently, doctors are receiving a lot of “dirty” data that is difficult for people to understand. As a result, doctors have less time to interact with patients.

Moreover, to implement AI tools in hospitals on a state level, data must be standardized across all institutions. Different methods of collecting and marking data, keeping paper records, and the lack of a single system, as well as limited access to personal patient data, affect the availability and effectiveness of AI systems because they learn based on this information. Even the UK’s National Health Service, the world’s largest single healthcare organization, faces this problem.

The solution to this problem is only a matter of time. Solutions (again, based on AI) that systematize information and conduct searches on digitized versions of paper documents are already emerging.

Therefore, it can be said that in the coming years, technology will change healthcare systems worldwide. Early diagnosis and targeted therapy will improve the quality of life and survival rates of patients and also prevent the development of diseases.

The UK’s National Health Service (NHS) is increasingly using artificial intelligence (AI) to treat patients. The country’s government plans that by 2030, AI, data management, and other modern technologies will transform the healthcare system. In addition, the use of technology will also address administrative issues, not just treatment. This will significantly reduce clinic costs for personnel and increase the opportunities for personal communication between the patient and the doctor.

In some cases, establishing contact with the patient, having conversations, and answering questions, help not only the medical professional but also the patient. It calms them down and provides necessary support, enabling them to trust their doctor and share more about their symptoms and lifestyle. This information is not always possible to obtain through technology.

