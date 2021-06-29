Growing up, I cherished the start of a new calendar year since it gave our family an opportunity to plan the year’s activities.

These plans were not only exciting, but they also made me eagerly look forward to the new year. Some memories are still fresh in my mind, and they shaped up my childhood.

Based on my own experiences and my intricate knowledge on the things that kids today cherish, I have compiled five unforgettable experiences that your kids should have in 2021. If you aren’t the type that enjoys planning vacations and would rather sit back while activities are planned for you, think about taking a Greece cruise that is all-inclusive and relaxing.

1. Floating in a lagoon

Enjoying the sunlight while floating a lagoon can be a terrific experience for your kids. You can visit lagoons like Balmoral Crystal Clear Lagoon in Texas.

Apart from basking, your kids may also get to enjoy seeing the coral that is below them. You may also go to some of its snorkeling spots and enjoy a close-up site of coral.

If you want to enjoy the later, getting your family a snorkeling gear is advisable.

2. Camping in the mountains

Camping out when the school is on summer break can be an excellent way to spend your holidays. Camps are lovely as they may not only get to teach your kids valuable life skills like survival skills but they may also offer an unforgettable experience.

Camping sites such as Silver Falls State Park in Oregon can be ideal for your family to bond while enjoying nature.

Regardless of whether you prefer a cabin, covered rv storage or to engage in activities like hiking, Silver Falls State Park can be the right place to make great memories with your kids.

3. Ride a train between two countries

A majority of today’s kids are obsessed with trains and given that we have some excellent models today, catching a train between two countries can be a wonderful experience for your kids.

A ride between two countries can give your family an excellent opportunity to enjoy beautiful sceneries like cities, valleys, and mountains among others.

Moreover, you will get to see two distinct cultures in your trip.

4. Drape a snake

While this might seem like a scary experience to a number of us, you will be surprised how your kids will bravely take up this. Once you get past the initial state of them being a little afraid of snakes, they will start enjoying the experience.

One place you may consider if you are looking forward to draping a snake around your shoulder is the Reptile Zoo in Washington.

The brave kids can get to pet snakes like black mamba in Reptile Zoo in Monroe. However, you should tread lightly as for some kids; draping snakes can be a traumatic experience.

5. Experience a theme park

For a considerable period now, Walt Disney World has always been a dream vacation place for kids all over the US. In as much as maybe you have been there before, kids generally look forward to returning to Disney every year, and you should not disappoint them in 2021.

In 2019, you should plan to take your Kids on Disney rides and give them the chance to get to meet some of their favorite animation Disney princesses.

Going to Walt Disney World is likely to be the highlight of the year for your kids and maybe even the highlight of their childhood.

However, if you have been to Walt Disney World before and you want to change, other theme parks like Legoland in California or Cedar Point can be great alternatives.

The summer of 2021 is coming up fast. However, this should not be a cause for concern for any parents out there wanting to give their kids the best memories in 2021.

These five experiences in 2021 are likely to be unforgettable to your kids. Not only will they make them extremely happy but it may also offer you a chance to bond with them.