Efficiency is all about doing more with less and taking the greatest advantage of what you already have on hand. It’s putting your resources to use in the most effective ways possible to maximize your outputs while reducing waste. Your business’s efficiency can impact everything from your work environment down to your bottom line.

Because efficiency will mean different things to different businesses, it’s important to take a personalized approach to improvements. To get started, consider these five tips for better utilizing your resources and improving your business’s efficiency.

1. Leverage the Best Technology

Chances are that your business is already using a wide range of technologies every day and in every department. Auditing your software arsenal and soliciting user feedback can help determine what is outdated and what just isn’t working. From project management software to customer relationship management solutions to contract management platforms, the options for enhancements are endless. Staying up on the latest tech trends can give you the edge your business needs to stay competitive.

Upgrading hardware is another way to increase efficiency. Slow and obsolete equipment hinders productivity and endlessly frustrates employees. It’s likely unnecessary to replace workstations across the entire company, but ensuring staff has access to functioning technology is essential. Remember, your technology should work for you, not the other way around.

2. Avoid Multitasking

Don’t fall prey to the belief that multitasking leads to more efficient work. Study after study has shown otherwise. When an individual’s attention is divided among multiple tasks, they ultimately end up doing all of them rather poorly. The hard truth is almost everyone is a terrible multitasker.

Encourage team members to work on one task or project at a time. This helps to avoid the impairment of cognitive ability that comes with switching rapidly from task to task. Provide ample focus time for deep work and greater mindfulness. Find creative ways to reduce workday interruptions, including confining meetings to specific days of the week and limiting distracting notifications.

3. Automate Where Possible

A quick and easy way to increase efficiency is to automate the most monotonous processes in your workflows. Manually performing these tasks eats up time and resources that could be put to better use. There is plenty of work that truly requires critical thought and actual human interaction. Removing as many of the routine tasks as possible can enable this higher-value work while raising morale and increasing employee satisfaction.

Today there are software apps available to automate tasks like payroll, data entry, accounting processes, and even follow-up emails. Create a list of your organization’s tasks and decide what can be automated and what can’t. From there, you can begin searching for the right tools to help optimize your workload and free up your team’s time.

4. Streamline Your Workflows

After you’ve examined what tasks can be automated, you would do well to review overarching processes for maximum efficiency. Map out workflows and procedures with an eye for redundancies, bottlenecks, or other potential wastes of time and resources. Make sure to include the people who conduct these processes in your review, as they will be most aware of any sticking points.

Be very intentional with your processes and any changes you make to them. Keeping these well documented not only saves time on future training but ensures better uniformity among employees. You can have the most efficient processes in the world, but they mean nothing if they are not followed. Deviating from standard procedures can also lead to mistakes, which can slow your forward momentum.

5. Reduce and Optimize Meetings

While collaboration and communication are essential for high-functioning teams, they can come at a price when in-person approaches are the norm. Time is money, and the consensus is that people spend a lot of time in unnecessary meetings. Scaling back the number of recurring meetings gives time back to employees that can be spent doing actual work. Adopt a culture of asynchronous communications, using project management tools, chat platforms, and email to share needed project intel. Collaboration doesn’t have to come at the expense of misused time.

While it’s not practical to do away with all meetings, it is possible to make them more efficient. You can reduce meeting durations, require focused agendas, and limit meeting attendance to only essential employees. Hour-long departmental meetings might be shifted to quick 10-minute weekly huddles. Holding meetings only on certain days provides more focused time during the remainder of the week.

Playing the Efficiency Long Game

No matter how well your business runs now, there is always room for improvement. As you fine-tune your operations, continue to reinforce what’s working while looking out for and modifying what isn’t. Adjusting performance won’t necessarily be a friction-free process. There is a lot of trial and error, and it must be done in ways that garner employee buy-in.

While these five suggestions may not solve all your efficiency problems, they’re a starting point for making improvements. It’s not always easy to figure out where you are losing efficiency, but with a conscious effort, you can find and plug the holes. Doing so can increase customer satisfaction, employee morale, and your profit margins.