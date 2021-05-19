If you are wondering what the Instagram algorithm means, you have come to the right place. The Instagram algorithm is a process that determines who sees your content and who doesn’t. It changes regularly depending on the level of engagement you receive on your Instagram posts. Therefore, it is crucial to know about the Instagram algorithm to have a wider reach on Instagram.

The better you know about the Instagram algorithm, the better you can strategize to work with it. If you use it correctly, you can gain more Instagram followers and boost your presence online. Isn’t that amazing? So let’s dive into the article and look at the five things you should know about the Instagram algorithm to grow faster –

How does Instagram Algorithm Work for Instagram feed and Explore Pages?

The Instagram algorithm uses machine learning to customize each user’s Instagram feed and explore pages. It changes regularly, and the rankings are always based on new data and user trends. The purpose of the Instagram algorithm is to show you the posts that you might be interested in the most. Therefore, to have a wider reach on Instagram, you must understand the factors that control the Instagram Algorithm. They are –

Type of Content – the genre of your content plays a big role in gaining more Instagram followers. Most people who engage in a bunch of accounts with a similar genre, get relevant suggestions on their Instagram feed.

Type of Audience Engagement – post with high engagement rank higher on your Instagram feed. When a post receives a lot of likes, comments, and shares, the Instagram algorithm picks up that post and recommends it to a similar audience.

Time of Posting Content – we learned earlier that it is essential to have high engagement on Instagram posts. However, sometimes, the Instagram algorithm cares more about the period within which the post received its engagement. Therefore, it is crucial to post content when your audience is most active on Instagram.

Time spent on viewing a post – Instagram algorithm also looks at the time spent to interact with a post. It uses this data to determine how much to boost your post. One tactic to exceed in this is to craft interesting Instagram captions. Captivating captions are more likely to be read and liked, helping you gain more Instagram followers.

How does Instagram Algorithm work for Instagram Stories?

Instagram Stories is a feature that appears on the top of your Instagram feed. Here, you can see Stories of people you follow on Instagram. The Instagram Stories algorithm works on timelines. It refreshes every minute to show you the latest story from your favorite account.

Instagram recognizes your favorite account based on your level of engagement. If you regularly engage with an account, their stories will be bumped to the front of your feed. Therefore, to have a wider reach on Instagram, it is essential to consistently post on Instagram stories.

Moreover, post engaging content. Use interactive stickers, go live, show behind-the-scenes, do a mini-tutorial, and provide value to your audience. By doing so, you are more likely to build trustworthy relationships with your followers and gain wider reach on Instagram.

How does Instagram Algorithm work for IGTV and Video Reels?

For Instagram reels and IGTV, the algorithm prioritizes content that gets more traction and engagement in a short period. The Instagram algorithm suggests IGTV videos and reels in relevant explore pages depending on the user’s interest.

So, create unique content to increase engagement on Instagram. Include trending hashtags to boost your discoverability online. Share your IGTV preview and reels on your Instagram feed. You can also put up a sneak peek of your post on Instagram stories.

Why should you optimize your account for Instagram Algorithm?

With increased competition and advancements in the digital world, everyone is strategizing to get maximum engagement with the Instagram algorithm. Therefore, it is crucial to optimize your account for the Instagram algorithm to gain wider reach on Instagram. Several things are you must keep in mind while creating a post on Instagram –

Your posting schedule

The right combinations of hashtags

Call-to-actions in your caption

The level of engagement on your Instagram feed and many more

It is a lot of work. However, it is the best way to gain more Instagram followers and boost your online presence. Today success on Instagram means a lot more than just building an online community. Keep up with your competitors by strategizing your social media game.

How to use Instagram Algorithm to Grow Faster?

The best ways to use an Instagram algorithm to grow faster are –

Schedule your posts and publish them when your audience is most active. This generates a ton of engagement quickly, prioritizing your post on other’s Instagram feeds. Use Instagram insights to find out the best time to post and schedule your posts in advance. You can also get help from post scheduling tools that help to automate this process.

Add Call-to-actions in your captions to boost audience engagement. It is also an excellent strategy to interact with your audience in the comments and have them spend more time viewing your post.

Having a solid hashtag strategy is excellent to gain wider reach on Instagram. This is because it boosts your visibility among users interested in a similar genre of content. Find out the trending hashtags that your audience uses regularly, search for posts that use similar hashtags, and use them in your caption.

Boost your posts and content through Instagram stories. Share your opinions, chat with your audience in real-time, answer their questions, and show behind-the-scenes of your company. It builds authenticity and trust while promoting your business on Instagram.

Conclusion

If you want to grow faster on Instagram, it is not enough to fixate only on creating content and posting Instagram stories. Instead, focus on increasing audience engagement and gaining more Instagram followers. How can you do this? It is simple, understand the working of the Instagram algorithm.

The Instagram algorithm is a process that customizes a user’s Instagram feed with the most relevant and popular content. Understand the above five aspects of the Instagram algorithm to build a strong marketing strategy and gain wider reach on Instagram.