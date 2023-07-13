As businesses continue to buy content in a big way, your very next video always has the potential for making your business a lot of money. Of course, for that, you’d need to invest sufficient time in turning your idea or script into a worthy piece of media.

When it comes to video production studios, many people assume that setting one up would be out of their budget. While some video studios can be up there cost-wise, if you focus on what’s important, you can set one up in the following five steps.

1. Get soundproofed

Whatever production goals you may have, you should aim for a video production studio that can nurture excellent sound quality. The best way to achieve this would be to build a studio in a well-insulated space and attach sound-dampening equipment to the walls.

You’ll find various sound-dampening solutions suitable for video studios at differing price points. Popular options are heavy sound curtains or acoustic foam.

2. Buy lighting

To help give your video a sophisticated look, you should make sure that you can get a well-lit shot. However, lighting isn’t always the easiest part to set up, and if you want to get the most out of your shot’s efficacy, it could be expensive.

To remain within your budget, production rentals would allow you to experiment with a particular set before investing in your own solutions. You should also research the traditional 3-point lighting method, as that will give you an idea of the lighting that you should start out with and what would be best kept for later purchases.

3. Get the right camera

Your camera may end up being your production studio’s most expensive component. This is why you need to know your production goals, i.e. to prevent either under- or over-spending on this particular piece of equipment.

If you intend on live streaming, for example, you’ll need a camera that can directly connect to your computer. Don’t even consider a 5k camera or higher, as most of the world doesn’t stream in resolution that high.

4. Mic up

Have you ever heard someone say that what they can hear during a movie is even more crucial than what they can see? While there’s some debate about this, the fact that sound is important is universally agreed upon.

To maximize your audio, you’ll need to purchase an external audio recording solution. This will probably include an audio recorder and a boom mic.

5. Get your computer ready

Of course, you’ll need editing software in order to cut your video and audio together. For this, you’ll need a computer with sufficient horsepower.

You might want to consider buying a computer with eight or more gigabytes of RAM, a dedicated graphics card, and a one terabyte internal or external hard drive.

Is it Worth the Investment?

Video won’t only give your business a more updated and professional look, but it will also earn you more respect in the marketplace. Not to mention, a video will give you a way of engaging with your audience as you post your video content on social media. But what if you really can’t afford to invest in your own studio right now? Another way to produce video would be to record in a studio for hire in Manchester, where all the equipment is already set up for you. These days, people expect video. Don’t be left out in the cold because you don’t have the means or technical know-how to bring your video content ideas to life.