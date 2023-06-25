Are you moving into a new apartment and you’re wondering if there are any clauses in the lease you should watch out for? If you’d like to know the terms and conditions before you sign the lease, there are a few sentences to find on your apartment lease before you commit.

Even though you have to sign the lease in order to move in, you can use these clauses against the landlord in the future.

Read on to learn more about some of the best clauses to include on your own lease to protect yourself during your tenancy.

1. Definitions & Clarifications

Before you sign your apartment lease, it’s important to understand the terms and conditions. This includes the definitions of key terms, such as rent, security deposit, and late fees. It’s also important to clarify any unclear or ambiguous terms.

It’s also important to understand the landlord’s rights and responsibilities, as well as your own rights and responsibilities. This information should be clearly stated in the lease. Ask the landlord to explain any terms or conditions that you don’t understand.

2. Rent, Security Deposits, & Other Payments

There are a few other important sentences to find on your apartment lease before signing a lease. These sentences relate to rent, security deposits, and other payments. Here are some examples that you should find:

Rent each month

Security deposit

It’s important to understand these terms and conditions so that you know what you’re agreeing to when you sign the lease.

3. Subletting & Terminating the Lease

It’s important to understand the terms related to subletting and terminating the lease. Examples of sentences are whether or not you are allowed to sublet your apartment. The amount of notice you must give the landlord if you want to terminate your lease early.

For example, the Ursa Baylor Apartments lease states that “Tenant may have additional occupants in the Premises, but no additional occupant may stay for more than 30 consecutive days. The tenant may have visitors on the Premises, but no visitor may stay for more than 14 consecutive days.

4. Additional Occupants & Visitation Policies

Check if you are allowed to have additional occupants in your apartment. How many extra occupants are you allowed to have?

Whether or not additional occupants must be on the lease. The consequences of violating the additional occupants and visitation policies, could be eviction for example.

5. Liability & Responsibility for Property Damage

The lease should clearly state who is responsible for repairing any damage that occurs during the tenancy. It should also state the process for reporting and resolving property damage.

If the tenant causes damage to the apartment, they should report it to the landlord as soon as possible. The landlord will then inspect the damage and determine if there is a leasing violation.

Sentences to Look for in Your Apartment Lease

Carefully read through your apartment lease before signing. Pay attention to the details on rent, security deposits, and the duration of your lease.

Be sure to ask questions if something isn’t clear. Signing an apartment lease is a big commitment so weighing all the factors carefully is essential for a successful agreement.

Was this article helpful? Want to learn more? Check our website.