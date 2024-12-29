Confused about whether you should have an iPhone case?

It’s a must-have accessory for every iPhone owner. Not only does it keep your phone safe but offers additional benefits. It could save you a lot of money.

Let’s uncover the five important reasons for having an iPhone case.

Drop Protection

iPhone cases can protect your device even if it falls from your hand.

You might have dropped your iPhone at least once in a lifetime. And when the phone drops from a considerable height (more than 3ft), the front screen and back glass suffer the most damage. There are also chances of bumps and scratches on the body, screen, back glass, lenses, etc.

After damages, you have to spend a hefty amount on repairs and replacements. It also decreases the value of your iPhone.

Why not spend a little money on an iPhone case that can protect your iPhone? Isn’t it better?

You can easily find iPhone cases that offer incredible drop protection. Your phone will remain unharmed even if it is dropped from a considerable height. Such iPhone cases are especially designed for drop protection.

For instance, Oskar Hill Bounce iPhone cases offer up to 24ft drop protection. There are bounce corners that absorb the impact when your phone falls. So even if you are running and your phone drops, it will be unharmed.

The cases are made from the perfect combination of polycarbonate and polyurethane to ensure durability, flexibility, and rigidity at the same time. They protect your iPhone from every corner and absorb the impact. Thus, you can go anywhere and do whatever you want without worrying about damaging your phone.

While buying an iPhone case, just check the drop protection it offers. It should be tested to ensure optimal protection.

Scratch Resistance

Your iPhone can get scratches easily. People often notice scratches on the screen, back glass, and lenses. It is better to be prepared before it’s too late. You can prevent these scratches just by putting on a reliable iPhone case.

iPhone cases have bevels around the screen. It’s a raised bevel that protects the screen. Even if you put your phone upside down, the screen won’t touch the surface because of the bevel. Thus, it reduces the chances of scratches on the screen.

Similarly, the case has a bevel around the camera lenses. It prevents the lenses from touching a hard surface that could result in scratches. Some iPhone cases also have a built-in glass protector for lenses.

And the obvious part is scratch protection at the back glass. The cases cover the whole back, which is why the back glass remains brand-new. When you take the cover offer after a long time, the back looks nice and shiny.

Style and Vibe

iPhone cases are not only for protection. They can style your iPhone with their beautiful designs and attractive colors. Your iPhone won’t look boring anymore, and you can style it according to your personality.

iPhone case brands introduce incredible designs for their audience. They have tons of patterns, color combinations, prints, and variants. You can pick something that resonates with your personality and likings. Your iPhone can have the vibe you like.

People love to style their iPhones according to the occasion or event. They pick according to the outfit they wear and the place they are visiting, such as a party or decent meeting.

You might have also noticed people posting images with their iPhones and flaunting their iPhone cases. It’s a trend, and you can do that too.

Added Functionality

iPhone cases also offer additional benefits and functionality. Most of them are MagSafe compatible. So you can recharge your device wirelessly. Moreover, you can attach any MagSafe accessory you like, such as a phone holder or power bank.

Some phone cases also have a small wallet or card holder at the back. It makes things easier as you can keep your credit cards and important things in there and don’t need to carry a purse.

You will also notice a stand on some iPhone cases. You can use it to watch movies without any hassle. Similarly, you can attach a lanyard to your iPhone case to hold the iPhone easily and ensure its safety.

Better Grip

Dropping iPhones is a bit common, and that’s because it gets slippery when there is sweat on your hands. People often drop their iPhones and end up damaging it.

iPhone cases offer a better grip. Your phone does not fall from your hand. It is less slippery compared to the glass back. Secondly, you can also attach a lanyard and secure your phone during outdoor adventures.

Final Words

Having an iPhone case is totally worth it. It protects your iPhone, elevates its appearance, makes it more functional, etc. If you care about your iPhone and want to save money on hefty repairs, it is better to get an iPhone case. It ensures optimal protection no matter where you go. Moreover, you have the option to style your iPhone as you like.