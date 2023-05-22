Is your air conditioner blowing hot air, leaving you sweating and frustrated in the heat? It’s a common but frustrating problem that many homeowners face. In this article, we’ll discuss the top reasons why your AC is blowing hot air and provide solutions to help get your home back to being cool and comfortable.

Understanding these common causes can save you time, money, and stress by identifying issues before they become more significant problems.

For more on the most common AC problems experienced by homeowners, check out https://www.trustsmartair.com/3-most-common-ac-problems/ .

Low refrigerant levels

One of the most common reasons for an air conditioner blowing hot air is low refrigerant levels. Refrigerants are essential to your AC system, as they absorb heat from your home and release it outdoors.

Low refrigerant levels often indicate a leak within the AC system – this can be caused by wear and tear or damage to the components. For example, if you’ve noticed a gradual decline in cooling performance and rising energy bills over time or heard hissing sounds coming from your unit, these are signs that there might be a leak.

It’s crucial to address this issue promptly. Not only will leaving it unattended lead to further damage, but also increase energy consumption and reduce overall efficiency.

Dirty air filters

Dirty air filters are one of the most common reasons why your AC is blowing hot air. When air filters become clogged with dust, dirt, and other debris, they obstruct proper airflow and reduce the efficiency of your system.

To fix this issue, you can easily replace your dirty air filter with a new one. Make sure that you choose the right size and type for your system to ensure optimal performance.

It’s recommended to check and replace your filter every 1-3 months depending on usage. Neglecting this simple step can lead to further problems down the line, such as triggering allergies or an asthma attack due to pollen trapped in them which may blow around inside when it gets too dirty.

Dirty evaporator coils

Dirty evaporator coils can also cause your AC to blow hot air. Over time, these coils accumulate dirt and debris, reducing their ability to absorb heat effectively. This reduces the efficiency of your cooling system and may even cause it to malfunction.

To fix this issue, you need to clean the evaporator coils regularly. You can do this by turning off the AC power supply before opening up the unit and cleaning them gently with a soft brush or cloth.

If you are uncomfortable doing this yourself, it is best to call in a professional HVAC technician who has experience dealing with dirty evaporator coils.

Malfunctioning compressor

A malfunctioning compressor can be a major reason why your AC is blowing hot air. The compressor is the heart of your AC system, responsible for compressing refrigerant gas and pumping it through the evaporator coil to cool down indoor air.

To fix this problem, you should seek professional help as soon as possible. An HVAC technician will check whether repair or replacement is necessary for the compressor. In some cases, simply cleaning dirty coils could resolve the issue without requiring replacing any parts.

However, if the technician discovers that there’s a significant fault in the machine’s internal parts (like pistons and bearings), they might suggest replacing the entire compressor to ensure that it functions correctly.

Refrigerant leak

If your AC is blowing hot air, then a refrigerant leak may be the culprit. Your air conditioner works by extracting heat from the indoor air and transferring it outside through a closed-loop system enabled by the refrigerant.

A low level of refrigerant causes your AC to struggle in performing this function, as there is not enough liquid to absorb and dissipate heat efficiently.

Fixing a refrigerant leak requires professional help, as handling refrigerants without proper training can be hazardous. A technician can detect leaks using specialized equipment, test for leaks after repairing them, clean up all spills carefully, and recharge your AC with fresh coolant to restore its functionality fully.

Regular maintenance checks will also prevent issues like this before they become significant problems that require extensive repairs or replacements later on down the line.

Conclusion

In conclusion, a hot-air-blowing AC is not only frustrating but also unpleasant. It can be caused by various reasons, including low refrigerant levels, dirty air filters, and malfunctioning compressors, among others.

However, with the right knowledge and tools, fixing your AC doesn’t have to be daunting! From charging your system to replacing dirty air filters and checking your thermostat, there are DIY solutions that you can try out before seeking professional help.