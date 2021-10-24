War is violent and everyone tries to avoid it to prevent destruction and maintain peace in the world. But when it comes to gaming, war games are much more popular among video game players than sports or other types of games. War games are a recreation of the battlefield where the players have to combat against each other as if in real warfare. These are equipped with military, evaluative, and strategic stimuli for the players.

There is a large number of people who love to play such games that involve fighting and combating other players face to face. The weapons, shooting, fighting, the intense gameplay, and the sounds of shooting, and blasts during the warfare excite the gamers. But, have we ever wondered why is that so? Here are some of the reasons why people love war games.

People like to feel powerful

Everyone has an innate desire to be dominant and honestly there is nothing wrong with that. Because, whenever anyone gets the opportunity to be in a higher position or be superior to others, they avail themselves that opportunity. But, in real life, it is not healthy to show your physical power to dominate others because you will get hostility from your fellow beings.

But, the easiest way to show your power through violence is through war games. If you show your power by killing people in war games, you are considered a good player rather than a manic psychopath. War games hold immense importance in fulfilling the desires of innate violence as a civilization could not hold back the power-greedy instinct from human beings.

Projection of Anger

We cannot go around killing people in real life, no matter how strong the urge is. Imagine having a bad day at school or office, but you cannot do something harmful to yourself or others because that is socially unacceptable. But you cannot control your anger. So, war games are a simple solution. You can start playing any of your favorite war games, shoot and kill as much as you want in the virtual world so you return with a healthier attitude in the real world.

Sense of Accomplishment

In this competitive world, it is hard to have higher self-esteem because there is always someone trying to be better than you. Students and office-going people often face this problem because they could not get a sense of accomplishment. War games and games in general, make a great impact on the personality of players because by playing better, they can have a feeling of accomplishment.

Improves strategic and responsive thinking

War games are a source of improving your response to the stimulus. They help you to perform better in the world. In war games, you aim to survive against the enemy players and protect yourselves from the attacks. To do so, the players have to use strategic thinking and it improves the reflexes of the players. You might notice that the gamers among your friends’ group have a better responsive ability.

They are good at decision-making because when your life is at stake in the war game, you have to make quick decisions. Thus, war games insinuate your mind and train it to take the right decision at the right time. Many people find it helpful in their real-life because it not only makes them war games pro but better in real life when some major challenges come their way.

Improves teamwork

War games are usually played in teams. Thus, they are a good source of improving teamwork and friendships. People love to play war games because they can have a fun time with their friends. They can support each other and help each other survive against the enemy while combating the enemy players in the virtual world.