There is a lot of sensitive information that organizations hold. With the digital error on our hands, paper files are no longer an option because people have embraced the use of computer-based storage. Portable Document Format (PDF) is one of the common ways individuals and organizations store their data.

But with the high risk of losing the document or maybe sending it to the wrong email address at times, it can pose a threat to the leaking of a company’s details. However, the best solution that you can take is to ensure that you lock your PDF files so that only you can authorize access to the document and any other process to be done to it. So how do you edit PDFs to secure them?

What is a PDF file format?

A PDF is a type of document that stores any information, from words to numerical data, tables, images, shapes, and other specific attachments. This file format has gained a lot of trust from its users. Many people are relying on it because of the security and convenience that it offers. It is also regarded to be the best way to store and distribute both personal and private info on the web. But how do you ensure that the information is safe?

Ways of Securing PDF Files

There are different ways that you can secure your PDF files. These types of security bases are

PDF encryption – this method is required to block other users from bypassing and disabling your other PDF security measures. PDF digital rights management (DRM) controls, and PDF password protection (PKI ) help keep you in complete control of your document even after sharing it. It gives you the right to allow or disallow anyone from printing, copying, commenting, form filling, editing, viewing, signing, etc. PDF copy protection denies access to anyone who doesn’t have the decryption key from copying the PDF to their computer. It redacts sensitive information and prevents unauthorized parties from viewing and accessing your confidential details.

5 Reason to Secure PDF File Format

Now that you are aware of how to edit PDFs to secure them let’s look at why you should be making these moves.

PDF Compliance

According to Europe’s new General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) 2018, all organizations should have their PDF files protected. This ensures that every customer’s private information is secured and cannot be exposed to unfriendly parties.

Maintain the Content’s Integrity

You have to prevent any tampering with the information on the PDF files. That way, securing the documents will maintain the integrity of the content inside them.

Protect the Copyright

The copyright approach will prevent anyone who accesses the PDF file from copying or printing the content inside. You still maintain that the details inside are intact, and all they can do is view it.

Limit Access

By including a password on the PDF document, you will limit access. That way, only those people with the password can open the document and see its content.

Prevent Editing

Using a digital signature, you can prevent anyone who accesses your PDF files from making any edits on them. That maintains the original state of the document, and no one can compromise it.

Adobe Acrobat for PDF Viewing & Editing

Adobe Acrobat is a tool that helps you to edit PDFs in different formats and types. It can help you to convert a PDF to other formats, help you edit the contents inside, help you compress it, and also assist you to sign and protect it.

Storing information in a PDF file ensures that you can rely on the document to keep the details safe. However, protecting your PDF is a crucial step to ensure that you secure its content. With multiple reasons why you should do so and several ways of securing the files, you are good to go.